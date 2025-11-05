WCE silver visuals in drill cores from Elizabeth Hill drilling

Our silver Investment West Coast Silver (ASX: WCE) just finished the initial five holes of its phase 2 drill program on its Elizabeth Hill project in WA.

WCE owns 70% of the Elizabeth Hill mine - which was once the highest grade silver producing mine in Australia.

The mine produced ~1.2M ounces of silver at average grades of ~2,194g/t (over a 12 month period 25 years ago)..

WCE is currently doing a ~1,300m diamond drilling program which it expects to finish before the end of this month.

And today we got a look at the visuals from the first five holes of the program…

(Source)

The caution here is that visible gold in drillcores doesn’t guarantee high grades in relation to lab assay results

It’s worth noting that while pXRF readings offer useful preliminary insights, they are not a replacement for detailed laboratory assay results..

Today’s visuals all came from the near surface zones that sit above the areas that were previously mined at Elizabeth Hill.

Here is where WCE drilled:

(Source)

And here is a cross section showing that near surface mineralisation WCE is drilling out:

(Source)

We are Invested in WCE to see it prove silver mineralisation sitting above and around the historic resource leftover in the underground stopes of the Elizabeth Hill Mine.

AND to drill out regional targets and (fingers crossed) make repeat Elizabeth Hill discoveries.

(Source)

What’s next for WCE?

Drilling results from phase two drill program🔄

We are especially looking forward to what comes from the deeper drillholes from the phase two drill program, especially with the visual silver being reported.



(Source)

Near-mine and regional exploration 🔄

We want to see the results of the recently completed geophysics to further define near-mine and regional targets:

(Source - WCE announcement 22 August 2025)

Update on processing negotiations 🔄

In a prior exploration update, WCE said it was in discussions with Artemis Resources who own the Radio Hill processing plant, ~20km away.

The plant has been idle for some years now and was previously being refurbished by Artemis but due primarily to a fall in nickel prices, has not been utilised for several years so there exists a conveniently located opportunity.