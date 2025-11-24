WCE hits visible silver at the Elizabeth Hill mine in WA

Our silver Investment West Coast Silver (ASX: WCE) has just confirmed that ongoing diamond drilling has intersected zones of silver mineralisation

WCE owns 70% of the Elizabeth Hill mine - which was once the highest grade silver producing mine in Australia.

The mine produced ~1.2M ounces of silver at average grades of ~2,194g/t (over a 12 month period 25 years ago).

Today WCE has confirmed silver mineralisation in 5 of the latest 8 diamond drilling holes, confirmed by a portable XRF unit.

It’s worth noting that while pXRF readings offer useful preliminary insights, they are not a replacement for detailed laboratory assay results.

(Source)

Here is a side on view of where today’s XRF results came from:

(Source)

All samples have been sent to the lab for assay with WCE expecting results as early as mid December and continuing into early next year.

What’s next for WCE?

Drilling results from phase two drill program🔄

We are especially looking forward to what comes from the deeper drillholes from the phase two drill program, especially with the visual silver and silver mineralisation being reported.

Results are expected from mid December and to continue into next year.



(Source)

Near-mine and regional exploration 🔄

We want to see the results of the geophysics and air core drilling now underway to further define near-mine and regional targets:

(Source - WCE announcement 22 August 2025)

Update on processing negotiations 🔄

In a prior exploration update, WCE said it was in discussions with Artemis Resources who own the Radio Hill processing plant, ~20km away.

The plant has been idle for some years now and was previously being refurbished by Artemis but due primarily to a fall in nickel prices, has not been utilised for several years so there exists a conveniently located opportunity.