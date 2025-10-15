WCE begins phase 2 drill program at Elizabeth Hill

Our silver Investment West Coast Silver (ASX: WCE) just announced that the phase 2 drilling program has already commenced at its Elizabeth Hill project.

WCE owns 70% of the Elizabeth Hill mine, which produced ~1.2M ounces of silver at average grades of ~2,194g/t (over a 12 month period 25 years ago).

WCE picked up the project in March this year in a deal that also involved all of the surrounding land.

WCE announced that its phase 2 drilling program for 14 diamond holes (over 1,300m) started on the 11th of October.

With this round of drilling WCE will be looking to add to the near-surface high-grade mineralisation found in the prior drill results and also test a few of the deeper targets that sits below the remnant ~46.8kt @ 2,700g/t silver for 4.05Moz of silver at Elizabeth Hill:

While drilling is ongoing, WCE also announced that results from recent geophysical surveys are due in the next 1-2 weeks which is the precursor for a ~3,000m aircore drilling program across WCE’s regional targets.

WCE expects that aircore program to start in November. (Source)

(Source)

Updated Company Presentation

Also today, WCE put out an updated presentation for the Ignite Investment Summit in Hong Kong, which can be viewed here.

We liked this slide in particular, showing the ability for WCE to get this mine producing in the near term:

(Source)

What else is WCE up to?

Drilling results from phase two drill program🔄

We are especially looking forward to what comes from the deeper drillholes from the phase two drill program.



(Source)

Near-mine and regional exploration 🔄

We want to see the results of the recently completed geophysics to further define near-mine and regional targets:

(Source - WCE announcement 22 August 2025)

Update on near mine processing negotiations 🔄

In a prior exploration update, WCE said it was in discussions with Artemis Resources who own the Radio Hill processing plant, ~20km away.

The plant has been idle for some years now and was previously being refurbished by Artemis but due primarily to a fall in nickel prices, has not been utilised for several years so there exists a conveniently located opportunity.