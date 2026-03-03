VKA early met testing supports near term production opportunities

Our US tungsten Investment Viking Mines (ASX: VKA) just announced initial metallurgical testing results from its project in Nevada, USA.

The results came from VKA’s’s Linka project (where VKA has expanded its ground position recently) and where tungsten was produced between 1955 and 1956 from an open pit.

Here is a photo of that old pit:

Despite its history of tungsten production - the Linka project hasn’t really been explored with modern exploration methods.

Today VKA, from the first stage of its metallurgical testing program (gravity separation) managed to achieve a 16X increase in its feed grade from 1.4% tungsten to 22.9% tungsten concentrate.

The key takeaway for us being that VKA with very little processing can upgrade its concentrate grades fairly substantially…

And that's just from the first stage of works - before VKA adds anything else to the flowsheet - so these numbers could improve a lot more as VKA irons out the optimal processing circuit for its ore.

We are Invested in VKA to see the company bring back to life the old pit and hopefully be ready to produce tungsten while prices are at all time highs… and the US is throwing capital at the sector to bring online domestic production sources.

(Nice to see VKA is already starting to talk about modular, low cost processing units) (source)

AND VKA’s MD & CEO Julian Woodcock is already thinking about the “quickest development pathway”:

Tungsten being a critical military metal - because of its use in munitions (bullets), vehicles and body armour, missiles and radiation shields - is top of the list in terms of priority for the US government.

At the moment the USA is 100% import reliant for tungsten supply AND is proposing complete import bans from the whole of the tungsten supply chain (amongst other critical minerals) by 2027 from:

The Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea

The People’s Republic of Chin

The Russian Federation

The Islamic Republic of Iran

We think that as time goes by, VKA’s project (IF VKA can define a strong enough mine restart plan) could become of strategic importance as a potential source of domestic supply.

Check out our latest VKA note where we do a deep dive on those incoming import bans:

VKA: Ancient scrolls delivering more hits

What has VKA been up to?

Since picking up the project VKA has:

Expanded its ground position to cover more of the mineralisation that appears to continue to the north and south of the Linka Mine area.

Started modern geophysical surveys to get a better understanding of how the mineralised structures extend and to help define drill targets.

Acquired a historic data set over the project and started digitising the data.

Located tungsten intercepts outside of the old workings using the digitised dataset - including a hit of 7.9m @ 0.9% tungsten from just 7.6m.

Tested metallurgical samples that will aid in a potential rapid startup operation (TODAY)

VKA still has newsflow to come from the results for the remaining drill data digitisation, geophysics surveys results plus the met work, these will be used to plan an initial drill program expected in Q2.

Here is a brief overview of what VKA has defined so far at its Linka project:

Why we like the fast-to-market approach

VKA explicitly made mention in the announcement that the US is targeting to be clear of Chinese tungsten by December 2026 for military supply chains through the be REEShore Act.

This is specifically creating an urgent demand for Nevada-based sources, which is where VKA’s tungsten project is located.

The Tungsten price is also continuing to react, when VKA acquired the project in mid December, it listed the price of ~US$800/t for a tungsten product:

Now just 77 days later, VKA stated the price has risen by just over 130%:

The US currently has no domestic tungsten production…

And now with the US$12BN critical minerals stockpile announced we think demand for domestic supply sources will increase in 2026… especially leading up to that December 2026 deadline we mentioned earlier.

We did a deep dive article on why we like VKA's fast to market strategy last week, check that out here along with the digitisation of historical drilling results:

VKA’s project is located near key US defence stockpile locations such as the Hawthorne Army Depot, the largest storage facility in the world.

(hopefully that puts VKA’s project on the radar of anyone looking for domestic tungsten supply)

What do we want to see VKA do next?

🔄 Target generation work (mapping/sampling)

VKA recently completed the digitisation of the historical drilling and previous sampling data on the project (source).

After that we want to see the full data set get integrated into a modern 3D model.

We also want to see the project mapped with LiDAR to reveal the full extent of the underground workings on the project.

Milestones:

🔄 Mapping and sampling (soils and rock chips)

🔄 Geophysics/LiDAR (geophysics commenced a few weeks ago) (source)

🔲 Drill targets confirmed

🔲 Drilling (planned for April) (source)

✅Early metwork testing

VKA recently sent off a bulk sample to test its viability for processing.

In particular there is a focus on exploring the viability for this to be used in an early production opportunity scenario, the results from this were released today and were positive, supporting a low capex near term production opportunity. (source)