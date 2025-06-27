US Navy Procurement Lead appointed to AL3 Board

Today, our 3D printing Investment AML3D (ASX: AL3) appointed Mr. Frederick J Stefany to its board, to represent the interest of the US Navy.

Last year, Frederick “Jay” Stefany was appointed to oversee Navy investments in the surface ship and submarine industrial bases.

This is a big coup for AL3, who already has a very strong relationship with the US Navy through its Manufacturing Licence Agreement with BlueForge Alliance.

AL3 is the leading provider of metal 3D printing - selling systems to the defense and specialty manufacturing markets (oil and gas, aerospace, etc...).

And last week AL3 opened its US facility in Ohio.

The opening comes as the US Navy scrambles to reduce a projected 17-month delay on its new USS District of Columbia ballistic missile submarine.

This is part of a $126 billion program facing cost blowouts and urgent scheduling pressure. AL3’s 3D printing technology could help defence contractors deliver more efficiently.

We think that AL3 could help…

(Source)

AL3 released their latest investor pitch deck, which outlines AML3D’s strategy, recent progress, and plans to scale its 3D metal printing technology into the US Navy to help with this exact problem.

Here is a link to our AL3 investment memo.