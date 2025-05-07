TRI’s AI mental health detection tech enters professional sport

Today our AI mental health Investment Trivarx (ASX: TRI) released some intriguing news that we think could be a precursor to a new commercialisation pathway.

TRI has signed a pilot agreement with a Major League Baseball (MLB) affiliated academy to test its single-lead ECG algorithm for measuring sleep and mental wellness in high-performance athletes.

This is the first application of TRI's technology in professional sports.

Being a professional athlete is challenging - and many prominent athletes have come forward in recent years to document their significant struggles with the mental side of the game.

Three examples that spring to mind are USA gymnast Simone Biles, former Tottenham soccer player Dele Alli, and closer to home in Australia - tennis player Ash Barty.

To name just a few.

We think TRI’s AI depression screening technology could be a promising solution for high performance athletes, especially as it moves into wearable technology.

Here are the key highlights from today’s TRI announcement:

Agreement to provide wearable cardiac sensors and proprietary algorithm to an MLB-affiliated academy in the Dominican Republic

Pilot will involve up to 40 academy athletes over a two-week period

Supported by the Dominican Government's Baseball Commissioner

Designed to help predict and prevent performance slumps in athletes

Imagine if a smartwatch is able to spot the early signs of depression for professional athletes, so they can perform at their best, more consistently?

And if it proves to be good enough for professional athletes - why not for the rest of us?

It’s a powerful idea.

We covered TRI’s move into wearables in the note below:

TRI: USA Veterans Affairs to start 12 week trial to screen for mental health issues. First trial with wearables…

What’s next for TRI?

🔄 NEW: US Veterans Clinical Trial

TRI’s new trial aims to recruit 60 patients across multiple VA sites, with study completion expected within 12 weeks from commencement.

First TRI will need to formalise the arrangement with the VA, and get the study parameters approved by the VA’s Institutional Review Board.

From there we can expect results within a 12 week period.