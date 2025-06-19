TRI recruits first patient in mental health sleep trial with US Department of Veteran Affairs

AI mental health company TrivarX (ASX: TRI) has officially commenced its clinical trial, recruiting its first patient at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.

This trail is in partnership with the US Department of Veteran Affairs and will recruit 30 veterans with suspected sleep apnea over a 12-week period.

So we should know roughly in 12-weeks the results of the trial.

The goal of the trial is for TRI to evaluate if its AI algorithm is effective at using sleep data to screen for a current major depressive episode (cMDE) and sleep disorders.

The algorithm does this by measuring sleep staging cycles and screens for cMDE in subjects using heart rate and heart rate variability metrics.

What is different about this trial compared to the previous trials that TRI has conducted is that it will test if TRI’s algorithm works with a single-channel ECG.

(a single-channel ECG is what is used in devices like smart watches).

Chairman, David Trimboli said: “The addition of a wearable device will provide the Company with a clearer path forward for future commercialisation initiatives”.

This smaller trial follows from a promising Phase 2 study that demonstrated 87% sensitivity and 67% specificity in identifying a cMDE.

Veterans are disproportionately impacted by mental health issues, including PTSD, depression, and sleep disorders.

By focusing on this group, TRI is addressing a critical area of need while showcasing its technology in a population likely to draw attention from regulators and healthcare providers alike.

If successful, it could pave the way for commercialisation, partnerships with wearable device manufacturers, and expanded use in screening for other mental health conditions using non-invasive, AI-based tools.

