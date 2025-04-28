TRI gets approval to start trial for AI depression screening

Today our AI mental health Investment TrivarX (ASX: TRI) received approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) for a clinical trial to screen for current major depressive episodes (cMDE) using their technology.

This allows the clinical trial to commence, with first enrolments in the 60 person trial to be secured in the coming weeks.

The trial will take place alongside the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Research and Education Foundation (GLAVREF) and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Today’s announcement noted that a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) was executed with GLAVREF and the VA.

60 patients to be recruited across multiple sites, with study completion expected within 12 weeks.

Given that the US VA’s Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care system and services 9.1M veterans a year, we hope a successful trial could help TRI unlock some significant commercialisation opportunities with validation from a major organisation like the US VA.

Below is a quick summary of what we think TRI is trying to accomplish with this trial:

That’s right, TRI is aiming to bring the objective detection and screening of mental health conditions to the massive wearables market using AI.

What’s next for TRI?

TRI’s new trial aims to recruit 60 patients across multiple VA sites, with study completion expected within 12 weeks from commencement.

First TRI will need to formalise the arrangement with the VA, and get the study parameters approved by the VA’s Institutional Review Board.

From there we can expect results within a 12 week period.