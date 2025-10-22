TRI completes recruitment for US-veteran mental health trial

Our Investment TrivarX (ASX: TRI) has just completed recruitment for its US-veteran mental health trial.

TRI has completed patient recruitment for its 60-patient clinical trial where it's evaluating a novel single-lead ECG algorithm to screen for current major depressive episodes (cMDE) in veterans with suspected sleep apnea.

Highlights include

60 patients enrolled in the US Veteran focused mental health trial

Trial utilizes TrivarX's single-channel algorithm based on heart rate and heart rate variability

Collaboration with Greater Los Angeles Research and Education Foundation (GLAVREF) and US Veterans Affairs (VA) Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

Follows promising interim results from 27 of the first 30 patients

Additional results expected later this quarter

The completion of patient recruitment, following positive interim results, shows the company is on track with its development timeline.

The trial's focus on veterans, who have high rates of mental health issues, shows the potential real-world impact of TrivarX's technology.

The single-channel ECG algorithm, an extension of the company's existing technology, could offer a scalable and non-invasive tool for mental health assessment.

(Basically this means that TRI’s tech could work with smart watches to detect mental health issues).

TRI expects to finalise the full trial results later this quarter, which will form the basis for:

Engagement with regulatory agencies

Discussions with commercial partners to explore potential applications and integrations

Further validation of their single-lead algorithm as a scalable, non-invasive tool for mental health assessment

This news today compliments the acquisition last week of “Stabl-Im”, a brain imaging technology for the early detection of brain tumours.

What’s next for the brain imaging tech being acquired?

🔄 Finalising the acquisition of the intellectual property from Nucleics

The main next step will be to see TRI finalise the acquisition of Nucleics.

After that it will be all about the work leading up to clinical trials in CY2026.

TRI mentioned that work would start on manufacturing and quality control for stable imaging compounds as well as FDA engagement for a Phase 1 clinical trial scheduled for CY26.

So we won't have to wait years in the pre-clinical setting before we see the tech being tested…

Here are the milestones we will be tracking:

🔲 Manufacturing and quality-control validation for stable isotope compounds

🔲 Engaging in regulatory pre-submission activities in key markets (US and EU)

🔲 Trial design and preparations for a Phase 1 clinical trial scheduled to commence in CY26

Dr Tillet will be a part of the team leading the first phase of work on the tech:

