TRI appoints Dr Danielle Meyrick (Ex-$5BN Telix) as CEO

Our biotech Investment TrivarX (ASX: TRI) just appointed a new CEO.

Dr Danielle Meyrick who was actually previously in leadership roles with ~$5BN Telix Pharmaceuticals.

Good timing given TRI now owns the “Stabl-Im” tech - a brain imaging technology for early and safe detection of brain tumors.

TRI acquired the new assets back in October last year from a company led by Dr Daniel Tillett, who also cornerstoned the raise that came with the acquisition.

Tillet is a well known biotech investor plus is the CEO & MD of ASX listed Racura Oncology, which is currently capped at $482M.

(We are also Invested alongside Tillet in Island Pharmaceuticals (ASX: ILA) which is our 2025 Biotech Pick of the Year and is up 163% from our Initial Entry Price).

Back to TRI - we really like the new acquisition especially because it's in a space the ASX understands pretty well - breakthrough diagnostic tech…

At a very high level, TRI’s tech could potentially diagnose brain cancer, early and without invasive imaging/surgeries.

Primarily by identifying replicating cells in the brain (which is something that doesn't happen when an adult is healthy and has no brain tumours).

IF TRI can prove the technology works then it could potentially mean brain cancers are able to be imaged/monitored using standard MRI…

(as opposed to things like CT scans, lumbar punctures (where cerebrospinal fluid is taken for analysis of cancer cells) or things like a biopsy where there is the need for invasive surgery.

TRI’s tech could also work alongside all of the existing diagnostic process’ solving for early diagnosis shortfalls of something like MRI (which can only only detect tumours larger than 2-3mm),

The thing that stood out to us in today’s announcement was that most of Dr Danielle’s milestones align with advancing TRI’s newly acquired tech.

(source)

Which tells us that when she gets her feet under the table on June 1st, TRI should be ready to start going full speed on the newly acquired assets.

(Almost like a relaunch of the business).

We think that as the company starts to work up its asset and gets busier the market could start to show more of an interest in the stock.

Especially given TRI’s current market cap is only ~$23M at 2c.

What’s next for TRI?

🔄 TRI advancing preparations for its first in-human clinical studies associated with Stabl-Im (confirmed in progress from today’s announcement)

🔲 Results of advanced negotiations with a number of leading Contract Research Organisations (CRO) to support trial design, site activation and program execution (expected to commence soon and finish by the end of this year)

🔲 Phase 1 study this year (confirmed today to be on track to complete the year)