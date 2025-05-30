TRI Activates Site for Clinical Trial - Screening for Depression in Veterans

Our AI mental health Investment TrivarX (ASX: TRI) has activated its clinical trial site at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.

This trial will test the company’s proprietary technology that uses sleep data to screen for a current major depressive episode (cMDE) and sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea.

Over a 12-week period, the trial will recruit up to 30 veterans with suspected sleep apnea.

The trial has been designed to assess the sleep scoring and cMDE screening accuracy of TRI’s single-channel ECG algorithm, which is an extension of its lead asset, MEB-001.

The algorithm accurately conducts sleep staging and screens for cMDE in subjects using heart rate and heart rate variability metrics.

TRI is teaming up with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, alongside the Greater Los Angeles Research and Education Foundation to conduct the trial.

It follows a promising Phase 2 study that demonstrated 87% sensitivity and 67% specificity in identifying a cMDE.

Veterans are disproportionately impacted by mental health issues, including PTSD, depression, and sleep disorders.

By focusing on this group, TRI is addressing a critical area of need while showcasing its technology in a population likely to draw attention from regulators and healthcare providers alike.

If successful, it could pave the way for commercialisation, partnerships with wearable device manufacturers, and expanded use in screening for other mental health conditions using non-invasive, AI-based tools.

Microcap TRI sits at the intersection of two major market thematics: mental health and artificial intelligence.

You can read more about TRI’s current clinical trial in our recent deep dive note:

