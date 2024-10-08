TG1 Uncovers High-Grade Antimony at Station Creek

Antimony, copper, gold and silver.

These are all of the metals identified by our microcap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) at its Station Creek project in WA.

We recently covered the news that TG1 had identified 7.05% antimony from rock chip samples (as previously reported in the company’s prospectus).

Yesterday’s announcement confirmed the antimony mineralisation through newly acquired field sampling that validates historical antimony as high as 2.54%.

This is where the results sit:

Antimony is classified as a critical mineral by the US, EU and Australia due to its importance in military applications like missiles and night vision goggles, as well as batteries.

Antimony exploration and development companies have seen significant market attention over the past few months as China’s antimony export ban was announced and subsequently put into effect.

In addition to the antimony, copper gold and silver were identified (peak copper of 15.5%, gold of 2.07g/t and silver at 104g/t).

Next TG1 will look to run further rock chip sampling and IP/Geophysics over the project.

What we want to see is TG1 ranking some high priority drill targets that can be tested for any of the four key commodities identified (antimony, gold, silver or copper).

TG1 recently raised $916K at 3c adding to its existing cash balance which at 30 June 2023 was ~$2.3M.

We participated in this placement and hope that the funding will set the company up for exploration success at Station Creek.

What’s next for TG1?

Antinomy exploration 🔄

Geochem work (Mapping/soil sampling/rock chip sampling)

Geophysics (IP/EM surveys).

Copper geophysics 🔄

TG1 recently picked up its copper assets in WA…

The projects are relatively early stage but have had high grade rock chips grading up to 50.5% and, interestingly, had never been explored for copper before.

Interestingly, the projects hadn't even had any geophysical surveys done on them.

Currently, TG1 is running geophysical surveys across those assets to rank some drill targets.

We are looking forward to that news, and IF TG1 can put out any interesting drill targets, we expect to see investor interest come back into TG1.

Especially considering the huge investor demand (and lack of supply) of high risk/high reward copper explorers on the ASX.