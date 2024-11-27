TG1 uncovers big high grade rock.

Yesterday our microcap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX:TG1) published assay results for an incredibly high grade rockchip at its Mt Bogala project.

Now we normally don’t get too excited about rockchips…

But this rock graded: ~7.8g/t gold, 16.75% copper, 2.27% antimony, and 40.1% iron.

It’s like the earth took many of the most desirable metals of the moment and squished them all together in this one rock:

This was one of the best of many high grade rock chips found at the project.

TG1 will be conducting geophysical surveys over the Mt Bogala project early next year with an eye to identifying some high priority drill targets.

The project is yet to be drilled by TG1 and this is a true virgin exploration ground for the company.

If TG1 is able to confirm the widespread presence of mineralisation of any of the minerals located in the rock today this could mean a bonafide new discovery.

Because there is no drilling over the project, TG1 will be effectively “flying blind” but supported by geophysical surveys.

It's a high risk, high reward play.

We hope that TG1 conducts a drill program over the project sometime next year.