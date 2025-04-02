TG1 starts soil sampling on WA gold project

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just started a soil sampling program on one of it’s WA gold projects.

TG1’s project sits in the Agnew – Lawlers District which is the same area where the Agnew Gold Mine is currently being operated.

It’s also near by the recent discoveries made by ASX listed Metal Hawk which have moved it’s share price by almost 10x since August last year:

Here is where TG1’s ground sits relative to Metal Hawk’s project:

Just like TG1, in August last year, Metal Hawk was capped at ~$5M.

Some exploration luck and a running gold price have taken the company to where it is now - capped at ~$56M.

TG1 is now doing soil sampling, which is the first step for TG1 to see if there are any interesting targets worth drilling on it’s ground.

TG1 expects it’s soil sampling program to be completed within two weeks with assays to follow shortly after.

What else is TG1 working on?

In the short term we are watching out for TG1 to start drilling it’s El Donna gold project (also in WA).

That project has been drilled in the past with ~41 old holes that hit gold grades above 1g/t.

TG1 expects drilling to start in early April after with final drilling approvals currently pending.

With Australian dollar gold prices hitting over $5,000 per ounce we think its a good time for TG1 to be drilling any interesting gold targets it has in it’s portfolio.

Just like Metal Hawk has seen, any exploration success is being rewarded in the market right now.

What’s next for TG1?

NEW - El Donna Gold project

🔄 Program of works for drilling

🔄 Drilling started

🔲 Drilling results

NEW - TG1 Agnew Gold project

🔄 Soil sampling results

Blue Devil Project (Copper-Gold)

✅ EM Survey Results

🔄 Exploration permit granted

🔄 Heritage surveys complete

🔲 Drill targets selected

🔲 Drilling program of work

Station Creek & Mt Boggola (Copper-Gold-Antimony)

🔄 Geophysics (early 2025)

🔄 Geophysics results

🔲 Heritage surveys