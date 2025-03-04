TG1 ranks 19 new copper targets in WA.

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just identified ~19 new drill targets at its copper project in WA.

TG1’s project is ~10km away from the Savannah Nickel-Copper Mine which was previously being operated by Panoramic Resources.

Back in 2014 when nickel was in favour Panoramic had made a discovery at “Savannah North” and at one stage re-rated to a market cap of ~A$1BN.

Here is where TG1’s project sits relative to that mine:

Today, TG1 put out results from geophysical work that ranked ~ 19 new potential drill targets.

Three of those were on the eastern portion of it’s ground and 16 were on the western portion - they are overlaid as yellow pins on the magnetics map below:

TG1 put out a detailed overview of each target in the announcement, but also mentioned that the next steps here would be to do some “Ground checking and surface sampling” to try and lock in the highest priority targets.

It’s still relatively early days on this project, but we will be keeping an eye on the results to come from the sampling work.

With TG1’s market cap ($4.8M) where it is right now, we like that TG1 is putting together a portfolio of drill targets and doing all the fundamental exploration work (sampling, geophysics etc).

We really like TG1’s Blue Devil copper target:

We wrote about it in our last TG1 note, but we are looking forward to seeing TG1 get on the ground at its Blue Devil project.

Check out that note here: TG1: Reveals new giant copper-gold drill targets at Blue Devil project

At Blue Devil, TG1 managed to identify two big, red, EM conductors that look very interesting to drill for a new copper-gold discovery:

So far, TG1 has rock chips lining up with the red EM conductors...

Rock chips up to 50.5% copper, 18g/t gold right in and around where the big EM targets are:

All we need to see now is TG1 get all it’s permitting in order and get on the ground on that project.

What’s next for TG1?

Blue Devil Project (Copper-Gold)

✅ EM Survey Results

🔄 Exploration permit granted

🔲 Heritage surveys complete

🔲 Drill targets selected

🔲 Drilling program of work

Station Creek & Mt Boggola (Copper-Gold-Antimony)

🔄 Geophysics (early 2025)

🔄 Geophysics results

🔲 Heritage surveys

John Bull (Gold, NSW) - 30% interest

🔲 Drilling results by farm-in partner NOVO