TG1 puts out exploration update

Our $3.8M capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out an exploration update across its project portfolio.

The update was across TG1’s copper and gold projects.

Here were our key takeaways from today’s announcement:

1. Heritage meetings booked in for the Blue Devil Copper-Gold Project in WA -

This is the big copper-gold target that we are looking forward to seeing TG1 drill.

Before drilling, TG1 needs to get the project permitted.

In today’s announcement TG1 confirmed that heritage meetings were set for the second week of May (next week) - heritage surveys are a precursor for the project being permitted.

So far for this project TG1 has EM anomalies lining up with rock chip samples taken that returned copper grades as high as 50.5% copper and 18g/t gold.

Here is a cross section of the EM conductors:

And here is an image overlaying where the rock chip samples were taken from, relative to the EM conductors:

2. Aircore drilling at El Donna gold project to start in Mid-May

TG1 confirmed that drilling at its El Donna project would start in the middle of this month.

Here TG1 will be doing ~4,000m of aircore drilling following up previous intercepts which returned ~2m at 17g/t gold from 36m.

Being an aircore program our base case expectation here isn't a major discovery, a good result from this program will be if TG1 find more gold in and around the old data that warrants coming back to do more drilling.

Drilling is only expected to take ~2-3 weeks to finish so we should get some results from this project inside the next 2-3 months.

3. Soil sampling from Agnew gold project completed, results coming soon

This is TG1’s project that is close to ASX listed Metal Hawk’s project in WA.

Metal Hawk recently put out good drill results from it’s project and has seen it’s share price move ~10x higher since August last year

Here is where TG1’s ground sits relative to Metal Hawk’s project:

TG1 expects the results from its soil sampling program to be released in the coming weeks.

What’s next for TG1?

After today’s update there is a fair bit of pent up news that should slowly make its way to the market over the coming weeks:

These are the catalysts that we will be looking out for:

Blue Devil Project, WA (Copper-Gold)

✅ EM Survey Results

🔄 Heritage surveys complete (Booked in for second week of May)

🔄 Exploration permit granted

🔲 Drill targets selected

🔲 Drilling program of work

El Donna Gold project, WA (Gold)

🔄 Drilling started (expected to start in mid-May)

🔲 Drilling results

Agnew Gold project, WA (Gold)

🔄 Soil sampling results (due in the coming weeks)

🔲 Drilling targets identified

Station Creek & Mt Boggola (Copper-Gold-Antimony)

🔄 Geophysics (expected to “start in May”)

🔄 Geophysics results

🔲 Heritage surveys

John Bull (Gold, NSW) - 30% interest

🔄 Soil and rock chip sampling results (“announcement due shortly”)

🔲 Drilling results by farm-in partner NOVO