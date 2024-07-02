TG1 puts out an update on its gold-copper projects

This morning, our microcap exploration Investment, Techgen Metals (ASX: TG1), released an update on its gold-copper projects in WA.

Here are our key takeaways from the announcement:

1. Stage two gold drilling to start at its Ida Valley project in July.

TG1 recently finished a round of drilling at Ida Valley and hit a 4m intercept with a gold grade of ~6.73g/t.

On its own we think that intercept is interesting enough to follow up to see if there are any extensions to that mineralisation.

TG1 has mentioned that in and around that intercept is a ~1.5km long gold soil anomaly which again tells us that TG1 should go back and test in and around the 4m intercept.

2. Geophysical surveys to start on its Blue Devil copper project in July.

TG1 also confirmed in today’s announcement that EM surveys would start at its Blue Devil copper project in July.

TG1 only recently picked up the asset.

(We covered that news here: TechGen Metals has just acquired TWO new copper exploration projects in WA)

The Blue Devil project has high grades rock chips - up to 50.5% copper and 6.9g/t gold.

15 of the 34 previous rock chips taken from the project all had copper grades above 1%.

The big upside we see is the lack of any geophysical work done on the project.

We are looking forward to the EM surveys in July, as it could start to throw up some interesting drill targets for TG1.

3. TG1 to run geophysical surveys on two other copper projects in WA

TG1 also confirmed it would be running EM surveys on two of its other copper projects in WA - Sally Downs and Copper Springs.

Again, we will be looking out for any potential drill targets TG1 can put together across those two projects.

What’s next for TG1?