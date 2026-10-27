TG1 prepares to drill WA gold project

Our exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just started pre-drilling activities at its El Donna gold project in WA.

Yesterday TG1 announced that Earthworks are underway to open up access to the drilling locations and to prepare the drill pads for the next batch of holes.

Here TG1 will be following up a set of old gold targets where gold has been found in the past but never properly tested…

Here are some of the prior results from the targets being tested:

(source)

And here is the type of target TG1 will be hoping to extend:(source)

TG1 is planning a 20 hole RC program for the project.

The next TG1’s other projects

While we wait for assays, here is a quick overview of the other assets TG1 has in its Portfolio.

You can see the presentation slide here for some more details

What we want to see next from TG1?

Drill WA copper-gold targets (Blue and Red Devil)

TG1 just finished drilling these targets.

The visuals from both didn’t appear to be home runs.

BUT we haven’t seen any assay results from the two targets yet:

So we wait to see the results from this program and if TG1 plans any follow up drilling either in response to the assays or into other parts of the target, we covered this here,

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Drilling permits approved

✅ Rig mobilises to site

✅ Drilling starts at Red Devil

✅ Visuals from Red Devil

✅ Drilling starts at Blue Devil

✅ Visuals from Blue Devil

🔲 Assay results from maiden drilling

Progress on TG1’s gold assets

TG1 has multiple early stage gold projects in its portfolio.

Including the project ~8km away from $6.3BN Ramelius Resources.

That one is still in the application stage, BUT TG1 has said explicitly it wants to drill that in Q4 this year:

(Source)

Another project is in NSW, being advanced by TG1’s JV partner.

TG1 holds a 30% interest in this project.

Previous drilling hit 68m @ 1.0g/t gold from surface (including 23m @ 2.02g/t), and a 15 hole RC step out program is planned for Q4 this year.

TG1 says positive results here could lead to a maiden JORC resource.

Here are the milestones we are tracking across the gold projects: