TG1 now drill-ready for big WA copper-gold targets

Our copper exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just confirmed it is now drill-ready at its Blue & Red Devil copper-gold project’s in WA.

All statutory approvals, heritage clearances, access tracks and drill pads are complete.

Which means, TG1 is clear to run its first-ever drill program across both its Blue Devil and Red Devil targets.

These two giant, colourful blobs:

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TG1 now has all of the permitting in place to drill these blobs inside the next few weeks.

All the while copper is sitting at near all time highs at ~US$6/lb:

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Here is a quick overview of what TG1 is targeting across the two projects:

Blue Devil has three strong airborne EM conductors running more than 2.75km with the targets ~150m above an interpreted magnetic intrusion.

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Red Devil has an IP chargeability target (~175-225m below surface and ~300m thick) sitting under high-grade surface rock chips, with a peak of 52.3% copper and 5.35g/t gold.

(source)

You can see our recent Deep Dive into this project here: TG1: Microcap drilling two giant colourful mega-blobs (copper targets) in a few weeks. We just put into the TG1 cap raise. Copper running.

What we want to see TG1 achieve

Drill WA copper-gold targets (Blue and Red Devil)

We want to see TG1 drill its two biggest copper-gold targets - Blue and Red Devil.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Drilling permits approved

🔲 Drilling starts at Blue Devil

🔲 Drilling starts at Red Devil

🔲 Assay results from maiden drilling

🔲 Follow-up drilling if a discovery is made

Drill WA copper-gold-antimony targets (Mount Bogolla)

We want to see TG1 go back and drill its Mount Bogolla project again. Especially in and around the recent hole that hit 20m @1.14% copper and the holes Newcrest drilled but narrowly missed targets from in the 1990s.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

🔲 Drill the Mt Boggola copper-gold-antimony IP targets.

Advance the gold assets

We also want to see TG1 drill out its two gold projects - first drilling the project ~8km away from $5.8BN Ramelius Resources and second the existing discovery in NSW through its JV partner.

Here are the milestones we are tracking: