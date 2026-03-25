TG1 hits copper from WA project - assays from the main target still pending

Our exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out a first batch of assay results from its project in WA.

TG1 hit 20m of copper at an average grade of 1.14% - all from the RC pre-collar for the hole.

The RC pre-collar is basically the first part of the hole a company drills before changing to diamond tips and drilling into the main target area.

So TG1 hit copper in a part of the hole it didn’t really expect to find anything.

Assays from the main target are still pending:

(source)

Today's results are part of a six hole drill program TG1 is running (following up 4 old holes drilled by Newcrest back in 1991 and another 2 drilled by Sandfire in 2007).

TG1 did some geophysical remodelling and it turned out that the old drilling missed the big chargeability anomalies by a “matter of ten to twenty metres”. (source)

So far, TG1’s hit visual copper sulphides and then there are the assays from today.

The main show will be what comes back from the diamond drilling TG1ms done.

Unfortunately TG1 confirmed that the drilling campaign has been paused due to a cyclone impacting site access, but they will be incorporating the assay data into stage two targeting. (source)

So we wait for the diamond core assays (expected in a few weeks) before we get a fuller picture of what's going on at depth.

What we want to see next from TG1

🔄 Diamond core assays from Mt Boggola

The key one to watch.

TG1 expects to have assay results back from holes 1 & 2 inside the next three weeks.

And hole 3 is on the way to the lab now.

IF the deeper diamond sections confirm copper mineralisation continuing at depth, that would change the story significantly.

🔲 Follow-up drilling at Mt Boggola

TG1 has flagged that MB4 will be a priority target when a rig returns. We want to see step-out holes to test the extent of the system.

(source)

🔄 Blue Devil drilling (Q2 2026)

TG1 also has its Blue Devil copper-gold-silver project in WA planned for drilling in Q2.

See our deep dive on our favourite target from last year: TG1: Reveals new giant copper-gold drill targets at Blue Devil project