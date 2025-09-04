TG1 uncovers copper targets from new 3D IP modelling

Our micro capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out an exploration update on its Mt Boggola Project in WA.

Mount Boggola was drilled in 2022 by TG1 and $21BN Newcrest back in the 1990’s.

TG1 recently ran some new 3D modelling of the IP targets here and it turns out, all of that old drilling missed the big chargeability anomalies by “matter of ten to twenty metres”.

For anyone new to exploration IP targets are generated when a company measures chargeability under the surface (basically checking to see if the rocks underground are conductive).

Higher chargeability is usually a good signal for somewhere to drill to find copper mineralisation.

Interestingly three of the four newcrest drillholes actually had primary copper sulphide mineralisation in them…

And the drilling happened metres away from copper outcrop:

Meaning they hit the right type of rocks to make a big copper discovery even though the primary IP target was just missed.

TG1 can now go back and drill deeper into those targets from existing drillpads - but first needs to get heritage surveys completed.

Next on this project TG1 will be doing:

Heritage surveys - TG1 has these are booked for the end of this month. These are important for TG1 to be able to get drilling permits approved. Drilling approvals - TG1 has a program of works submitted for approvals. This should firm up a timeline for the project. More IP Surveys - TG1 will also be doing additional IP surveys to the west of the existing targets.

TG1 has another big copper target it wants to drill soon…

TG1 has another copper project in WA that we are looking forward to seeing the company drill.

(this is our favourite project from TG1 where it is drilling into a giant EM conductor target for copper)

TG1 has now completed its on-country heritage clearance survey at the Blue Devil Project in WA, an important milestone that allows exploration to move ahead.

Here is the target:

The company has identified 2 new high-grade copper-gold structural zones, returning rock chip samples of up to 52.3% Cu and 5.35 g/t Au.

The company has now:

Signed a Heritage Protection Agreement with the Jaru people

Completed the heritage survey (with the outcome / report now pending)

Once the surveys are complete, TG1 will be able to drill its project.