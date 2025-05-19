TG1 drilling for gold in WA - first 20 holes already complete…

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) kicked off a drill program on its El Donna project in WA over the weekend.

TG1’s plan is to drill ~5,000m of Aircore in the project, and already over the weekend ~1,300m of the program had been completed.

We also noticed TG1 said, samples were being taken to assay labs daily so results from the drill program should be out fairly quickly…

With this round of drilling TG1 is following up on geochemical data and old drillholes that returned gold grades as high as ~17g/t across ~2m intercepts.

A success scenario here would be if TG1 can replicate discoveries similar to the Mayday North mine owned by $4.3BN Genesis Minerals OR the Penny’s find gold mine owned by $112M Horizon Minerals.

We are conscious of the current round of drilling being aircore though.

Usually the big, really material discoveries happen when companies do deeper RC/Diamond drilling.

For this round of drilling we are hoping to see TG1 to find enough to warrant deeper drilling…

🎓 Read our educational to learn more about the different types of drilling here: The Difference Between Aircore, RC and Diamond Drilling

What’s next for TG1?

After today’s announcement, newsflow from TG1’s El Donna project is the main bit of newsflow we will be looking out for next.

El Donna Gold project, WA (Gold)

✅ Drilling started (Drilling NOW)

🔄 Drilling results

Beyond that, we are also looking forward to the following across TG1’s project portfolio:

Blue Devil Project, WA (Copper-Gold)

✅ EM Survey Results

🔄 Heritage surveys complete (Booked in for second week of May)

🔄 Exploration permit granted

🔲 Drill targets selected

🔲 Drilling program of work

Agnew Gold project, WA (Gold)

🔄 Soil sampling results (due in the coming weeks)

🔲 Drilling targets identified

Station Creek & Mt Boggola (Copper-Gold-Antimony)

🔄 Geophysics (expected to “start in May”)

🔄 Geophysics results

🔲 Heritage surveys

John Bull (Gold, NSW) - 30% interest

🔄 Soil and rock chip sampling results (“announcement due shortly”)

🔲 Drilling results by farm-in partner NOVO