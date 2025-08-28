TG1 completes heritage survey, drilling next?

Our micro capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out an update on its Blue Devil Project.

(this is our favourite project from TG1 where it is drilling into a giant EM conductor target for copper)

Also, the company is hosting a webinar today which can be viewed through Zoom here

TG1 has now completed its on-country heritage clearance survey at the Blue Devil Project in WA, an important milestone that allows exploration to move ahead.

Here is the target:

The company has identified 2 new high-grade copper-gold structural zones, returning rock chip samples of up to 52.3% Cu and 5.35 g/t Au.

The company has now:

Signed a Heritage Protection Agreement with the Jaru people

Completed the heritage survey (with the outcome / report now pending)

This sets up the company for the next milestone which is government granting of the tenure (pending the outcome of the survey).

Once granted, TG1 will be able to drill into its project.

Next TG1 will next carry out an IP geophysics survey to refine the high-grade targets into drill-ready locations.

With heritage clearance having been secured prior and new zones identified, TG1 is moving closer to its maiden drilling campaign at the never before drilled Blue Devil copper-gold project.

Here is a picture from the announcement with the team on site.