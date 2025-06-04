TG1 completes gold drilling in WA - Results in a few weeks

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX:TG1) just completed an 85 hole, 6,355m aircore drilling program for its WA gold project.

TG1’s project is ~50km northeast of Kalgoorlie, between

Results are expected in the next ~4 weeks.

IF TG1 finds anything of interest, it could follow up these results quickly with some RC drilling.

With exploration drilling… anything can happen.

TG1 is currently capped at $4.4M (and had $1.3M in the bank at the end of last quarter).

Because the drilling is shallow aircore drilling the main thing we want to see is TG1 confirm there is enough on its project to require RC drilling.

Ultimately, the aircore results will determine whether or not there is anything worth drilling with a higher powered RC drill program.

Here is where TG1’s four targets sit:

With this round of drilling TG1 is following up on geochemical data and old drillholes that returned gold grades as high as ~17g/t across ~2m intercepts.

A success scenario here would be if TG1 can replicate discoveries similar to those in this part of WA.

Projects like Mayday North mine owned by $5.3BN Genesis Minerals and Penny’s find gold mine owned by $110M Horizon Minerals:

What’s next for TG1?

After today’s announcement, newsflow from TG1’s El Donna project is the main bit of newsflow we will be looking out for next.

El Donna Gold project, WA (Gold)

✅ Drilling started (Drilling completed)

🔄 Drilling results

Beyond that, we are also looking forward to the following across TG1’s project portfolio:

Blue Devil Project, WA (Copper-Gold)

✅ EM Survey Results

🔄 Heritage Agreement complete

🔲 Heritage Surveys (to be booked in after heritage agreement)

🔲 Exploration permit granted

🔲 Drill targets selected

🔲 Drilling program of work

Station Creek & Mt Boggola (Copper-Gold-Antimony)

🔄 Geophysics (expected to “start in May”)

🔄 Geophysics results

🔲 Heritage surveys