TG1 commences its maiden geophysics program

Today, our micro-cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) announced it has commenced its maiden geophysics program at the Blue Devil copper/gold project in WA's Kimberley region.

This project has never been the subject of an EM survey - so we’re intrigued by what kind of targets it may throw up.

The program includes airborne electromagnetic (EM) surveys using the latest 12.5Hz TargetEM system, as well as ground gravity surveys.

We’re hoping this high end EM survey system can help throw up some attractive targets at TG1’s project - which is prospective for a host of in demand metals, notably copper and gold but also lead, zinc and silver.

This project has very high grades on old rock chips - up to 50.5% copper and 6.9g/t gold.

And 15 of the 34 previous rock chips taken from the project all had grades above 1%.

The big upside we see is the lack of any geophysical work done on the project.

With some geophysics soon to be overlaid on all the existing rock chip data, TG1 could find what others may have missed in the past.

TechGen Metals has just acquired TWO new copper exploration projects in WA.

What’s next for TG1?

🔄Results of geophysics at Blue Devil project

IF TG1 is able to put out any interesting drill targets we may see investor interest come back into TG1.

Especially considering the huge investor demand (and lack of supply) of high risk/high reward copper explorers on the ASX.

We recently followed one story (Renegade Exploration) which rallied pretty strongly going into its own copper focused drill program...

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

Whilst it was going after a very different type of copper drill target, we think something similar could happen for TG1 (as long as the geophysics delivers strong targets)...

We’re strong believers in the long-term copper macro thematic, amid declining grades and miners having to go deeper to access ore.