TG1 commences IP geophysics survey with heritage survey date locked in.

Our micro cap exploration investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just started geophysical surveys on its Mt Boggola project.

On this project, TG1 had already identified two copper-gold drill targets (MB1 and MB2):

The geophysical surveys starting today will be done to the south west of those targets, looking to see if there are additional targets close to a previous chargeability highs AND where previous Newcrest holes ended in sulphide mineralisation:

TG1 also confirmed in today’s announcement that heritage surveys had been booked in to start on the 27th of September and that the area the new geophysics is being done will also be covered by these surveys.

After completing the heritage survey, the company expects to be drilling in Q4 this year.

The two big drill programs we are looking out for are:

Copper-gold-antimony (Mt Boggola, WA)

TG1 Wants to drill this project next quarter.

Mount Boggola was drilled in 2022 by TG1 and $21BN Newcrest back in the 1990’s.

TG1 recently ran some new 3D modelling of the IP targets here and it turns out, all of that old drilling missed the big chargeability anomalies by “matter of ten to twenty metres”.

For anyone new to exploration IP targets are generated when a company measures chargeability under the surface (basically checking to see if the rocks underground are conductive).

Higher chargeability is usually a good signal for somewhere to drill to find copper mineralisation.

Interestingly, three of the four Newcrest drillholes actually had primary copper sulphide mineralisation in them…

And the drilling happened metres away from copper outcrop:

Copper-gold-silver (Blue Devil, WA)

TG1 is looking to drill this project at some point between Q4 2025 and Q2 2026.

(This is the one we are looking forward to the most)

TG1 has completed a heritage clearance survey at the project and is waiting on the final report before moving forward to signing heritage agreements.

The heritage agreements are a precursor for TG1 being able to get on the ground here.

Here are the targets where TG1 has rock chips (grading up to 50.5% copper and 18g/t gold) lining up with big EM targets:

See our deep dive on the Blue Devil target here: TG1: Reveals new giant copper-gold drill targets at Blue Devil project