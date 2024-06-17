TG1 Announces Surprising Assay Results from Ida Valley Project

Today, our exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) has announced their assay results from their recent lithium drilling. The 11-hole RC drilling program was completed at their Ida Valley project.

Although they were targeting lithium, they came across a surprising hit of a high grade gold intercept of 4m @ 6.73g/t Au from 48 - 52m.

The drilling did not intersect significant lithium mineralisation, but had previous favourable lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) soils geochemistry.

Their exploration efforts in this project will now focus on the “Pinnacles” gold discovery while LCT style geology will continue to be tested with imminent planned exploration.

Below is an image of where the RC drill hole locations were completed:

Stage two gold drilling is being planned within the Ida Valley project, which is permitted for future exploration drilling campaigns.

TG1 will now direct their attention to their Blue Devil copper project at Halls Creek, WA.

Historical data compiled for the Blue Devil project has highlighted several areas of base and precious metal anomalies, which has prompted TG1 to commence a scheduled reconnaissance sampling and extensive geophysics survey to target the copper and gold systems.

There are rock chip peak values of 50.5% Cu, 6.9g/t Au & 53g/t Ag at this project.

Below is an image of previous rock chip samples coloured by Cu %, with the five highest samples labelled:

What’s Next for TG1?

Drilling across at least one of TG1’s other projects

We’re now expecting TG1 to have a crack at the Blue Devil project near Halls Creek - where there are some promising rock chips at a time where copper sentiment is strong.

🔲 Drill permits

🔲 Drilling commencement

🔲 Drilling results

Progress from farm out agreements with Rio Tinto and IGO Ltd

We want to see Rio progress the Harbutt Range project and IGO the North Nifty project.