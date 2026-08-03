SS1 hits critical mineral antimony and silver in Nevada, USA

Our Investment Sun Silver (ASX: SS1 | OTCQX: SSLVF) just hit extensions to the biggest pre-production silver asset in the USA.

SS1’s project already has a 539Moz silver equivalent JORC resource.

Today’s results came from outside of the current resource footprint (which we hope means the resource is growing).

Both holes announced today also had critical mineral antimony in them.

(antimony is used in military applications including bullets and armour piercing rounds, night vision and infrared, military electronics and flame retardancy to name a few )

One had 50.3m at 0.11% antimony and the other 16.1m at 0.14% in the other.

None of the antimony mineralisation sits inside SS1’s current resource BUT SS1 has previously said its working toward a maiden JORC antimony resource.

We think that could be a major catalyst for SS1.

(similar to US based Perpetua Resources which has a primary gold deposit which also happens to host the USA’s largest antimony resource)

Perpetua is capped at ~$3.3BN and managed to attract funding for its antimony (which also helps in building its gold mine…

SS1 is at an earlier stage to Perpetua, but an antimony resource could change the way financiers view its project.

We have previously written about how precious metals projects with critical minerals by-products can be a lot more attractive to financiers here: SS1: Highest Grade Antimony Result. So Far…

Here is a cross section of the antimony mineralisation sitting inside SS1’s silver resource:

SS1 also recently expanded its land holding at Maverick, and Canaccord covered the company in a research note which SS1 shared here:

(see SS1’s full post on that here)

There are more assays from the 2026 program still to come and there are studies also ticking away in the background, along with permitting.

What's next for SS1?

🔄 Drill results from the current program

With four rigs turning, we should see a steady flow of results.

The infill drilling for the resource upgrade and the one we are looking out for the most - the extensional drilling to the north-west of the existing resource:

(source)

🔲 Scoping study - Q4 2026/Q1 2027

The maiden scoping study will pull together the resource, met testwork, and mine planning into an economic picture.

This is the one we think could change the way the market views SS1’s projects (finally giving it some project economics context)

Recently SS1 confirmed Ausenco (a global engineering company) will be used as lead engineering consultant who will help run studies for the Scoping Study/Preliminary Economic Assessment due by the end of the year.

🔲 Maybe a maiden antimony resource?

We have written in the past about how SS1’s deposit may also host a giant antimony resource to go with the silver.

IF a maiden antimony resource can be defined, we think it would be a game changer for SS1’s deposit AND could open up US government funding pathways for developing its project.

See our deep dive on the antimony potential here: Antimony could unlock government funding for SS1