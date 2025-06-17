RML’s $1.4BN neighbour to update the market on what’s next…

~$1.4BN Perpetua Resources is running a webinar to give an update on its gold-antimony project in Idaho, USA.

Click here to register for the webinar, which will run at 1:30AM on Thursday Morning (AEST) and 11:30PM Perth time.

We will be tuning in to get the latest on everything Perpetua because it will have flow on effect for our latest Investment, Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML).

Perpetua has just closed a US$400M financing, in addition to the almost US$2BN in commitments it has received from US government agencies to develop its project.

Once in production, Perpetua’s forecasts are to produce ~450k ounces of gold per annum which would make its project the biggest open pit gold mine in the US.

Perpetua’s project will also be the ONLY source of domestic antimony supply in the US (which we think is why the government is so keen to see the project get built).

Our Investment RML just acquired the ground next door to Perpetua.

RML’s project has produced antimony, gold and tungsten in the past.

Despite this, none of the modern drilling was ever assayed for antimony or tungsten…

RML’s project has a historic 286k ounce gold resource - which we are hoping can get a lot bigger with some drilling.

RML already has multiple drill ready targets and says they will be drilling in August-September of this year.

RML’s whole exploration theory is based on the potential for it’s ground sharing the same geological structures as Perpetua next door - RML will be testing that idea in a few months time…

We announced our Investment in RML last week:

In our launch note you will find:

Check out the full note here: Our Latest Investment: Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) Historical antimony production next to the biggest antimony project in the USA ...plus gold, silver and tungsten.