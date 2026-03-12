RML to present at major US investor conference ahead of NASDAQ listing

Our US critical minerals Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) is heading to California later this month to present at the 38th Annual Roth Conference…

One of the biggest small-cap investor conferences in the United States.

Ahead of a planned listing on the NASDAQ, the listing is expected inside “the next few months”, with the registration statement lodged last month (source).

The conference is on between the 22nd and 24th of March - hopefully in the lead up to the event and right after there will be increased interested in RML.

(as the money managers attending look into who RML is and what they are doing).

RML owns 100% of the Horse Heaven project next door to Perpetua Resources in Idaho.



(source)

The connection to Perpetua is important because that's the gold project the US government, JP Morgan and $156BN capped Agnico Eagle Mines have backed.

Which includes over US$2BN in US government support on its path to reaching the beginning of construction, which it achieved in October last year.

This is mainly because Perpetua’s giant gold deposit also hosts the biggest antimony resource in the USA - antimony is a mineral the US military needs for missiles, tanks and ammunition.

Perpetua is now capped at roughly ~US$5.6BN and is moving into the development stage on its project - which will be the only source of domestic antimony production in the United States when it gets into production.

RML’s entire exploration model is centred around the concept of its project hosting similar style deposits to Perpetua’s based off the same geological source rocks:

(source)

And RML already has evidence to back that up: a maiden gold discovery at Golden Gate that returned 200m+ intercepts from surface across 1.5km of strike.

RML has 57 holes of drilling planned in the first half of this year (source) (today confirmed to be 45,000ft/13,716m of core drilling) across that existing discovery AND new targets.

This is expected to result in a maiden mineral resource estimate on the project following this drilling program.

Here is a reminder of what the first results produced:

(source)

Why does the Roth conference matter?

Roth Capital was appointed by RML to run the company’s upcoming NASDAQ listing.

Roth also has history in the US critical minerals space AND a connection to Perpetua Resources too.

Roth were co-manager’s on Perpetua’s US$400M capital raise in 2025 - the one that included US$100M from billionaire fund manager John Paulson.

(source)

Perpetua has performed really well over the last two years too with its share price up ~950% since March 2024:

(source)

So RML will be at a conference presenting to a crowd that have probably heard of Perpetua before, run by the same group who backed Perpetua early and hopefully from a crowd thats had a win with Perpetua (and are now looking for Perpetua 2.0).

And that NASDAQ listing could provide them the right entry point…

What a NASDAQ listing could do for RML

Right now, RML trades on the ASX and the US OTCQB market.

But a full NASDAQ listing is a different beast entirely.

NASDAQ is where Perpetua trades - getting listed there means RML would be sitting on the same exchange as its direct comparables - visible to every US fund manager running a critical minerals mandate.

It also opens the door to US institutional capital that simply doesn't - or can't - buy stocks on the ASX or OTC markets.

Think US pension funds, defence-focused ETFs, and the growing pool of capital being directed toward domestic critical mineral supply chains.

And there's a practical angle too - a NASDAQ listing could position RML to more easily access US government funding and incentives.

What's next for RML?

NASDAQ listing 🔄

RML has already submitted its registration statement to the SEC and launched its ADR facility through BNY Mellon.

The Roth Conference on March 22-24 is a key step in building the US investor profile ahead of the listing.

Phase 2 drilling at Golden Gate gold discovery 🔲

RML has permits for a 57-hole follow-up program - up to 45,000 feet of core drilling at Golden Gate. This is the program that should lead to a maiden JORC resource later in 2026.

We are looking forward to that program starting.

Antimony Ridge advancement 🔲

RML is also planning a drill program on its second high priority target area at its Antimony Ridge prospect.

A drill campaign and bulk sample program targeting the near-surface high-grade antimony veins is planned.

(source)(source)