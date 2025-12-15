RML to advance downstream strategy next to the US Army…

Our US critical minerals and gold Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) just appointed chief metallurgist Dr Adam Roper to its team.

A key part of Adam’s role with RML would be to asses and pilot “downstream refining pathways capable of producing high-purity antimony and tungsten products”

And to evaluate “opportunities for co-processing and shared infrastructure within the region”.

Both of which are relevant to the move the US army made only a few days ago…

Mid last week the US Army said it plans to:

“Develop a fleet of small-scale refineries to produce critical minerals, used to make bullets, armour and other types of weaponry”.

(source)

They also said the first target would be antimony - and that they would be building a mobile plant that gets setup in Idaho - next to Perpetua Resources…



(source)

Then, if the refining model works - the plan is for the US Army to move into tungsten processing too:

(source)

We think today’s announcement by RML is a move that aligns with the US Army’s intention to make Perpetua’s project the centre of an antimony refining industry directly servicing the US Army.

RML owns the blocks immediately to the west of Perpetua - and has had antimony, gold and tungsten production on its project in the past (mostly during the previous world wars).

And now it has Dr Adam Roper onboard whose sole focus will be on antimony and tungsten processing as well as “opportunities for co-processing and shared infrastructure within the region”.

Surely RML will send Adam off to the old tungsten processing mill (and stockpiles) that RML purchased recently:

(Source - we explored this on a site visit earlier in the year)

We also note, RML plans to drill its antimony project next year - so we could start to see the antimony story for RML come to the forefront just as the US Army and Perpetua start to work on the processing angle in the region.

For now though we are following RML’s recent gold discovery.

RML recently made a gold discovery on its project with the first 3 holes returning:

(Source)

The next 3 holes also contained long zones of high grade mineralisation:

(Source)

Now, RML’s defined a ~600m strike length - with assays pending to the south where (IF assays come in) we could see the strike length extend over to ~3km…

What’s next for RML?

🔄 Drilling results

Next, we want to see assay results from the remaining 7 holes drilled from the first round of drilling RML did at its Golden Gate project.

(Source)

🔄 Complete NASDAQ listing

RML has hired Roth Capital to support a NASDAQ listing.

We covered the Roth partnership in detail here: RML NASDAQ listing is being led by the Roth Capital - early backers of Perpetua Resources

🔲 Sampling and metwork programs

RML will undertake column leach met testing on Golden Gate core samples as well as met testing on the tungsten ore picked up from the mill stockpile.