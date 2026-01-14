RML samples 48.7% antimony and 890g/t silver from US asset.

Our US critical minerals and gold Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) has just released high grade antimony and silver samples from its Project, next door to $5.6BN Perpetua Resources.

RML recently announced a gold discovery on the project after the first few holes from the company’s first drill program hit:

189.2m at 1.3g/t gold from 34m (ending in mineralisation)

253.0m at 1.5g/t gold from surface (ending in mineralisation)

So far, RML has somewhat confirmed its exploration theory that whatever geological structures are the source for Perpetua’s 6Moz of Gold, ~200M lb Antimony resource could be having the same effect on structures inside RML’s ground.

Assays from the final 3 diamond holes looking to extend that discovery are currently pending…

So far all of RML’s focus has been on its “Golden Gate” target area.

Today’s announcement relates to RML’s other prospect - Antimony Ridge.

Antimony Ridge has a history of antimony and tungsten mining, with mining having happened during both World Wars and the Korean War for US military use. (source)

So we already know the prospect has a history of antimony and gold production, now we also have a bunch of high grade silver targets too.

Here were some of the sample results from today’s announcement:



Across the five rock chip samples taken the average antimony grade was ~39.2% and the average silver grade ~430g/t…

Here is where the results today sit relative to RML’s existing discovery AND Perpetua’s project:

We also noticed RML confirm that ~100kg of material taken has been submitted to RML’s partner Kingston Process Metallurgy (KPM) in Canada, recently RML appointed KPM to undertake this work, which we covered here.

Gold assays still due

RML confirmed today that the final 6 holes drilled from the 2025 program where RML made a gold discovery have now been sent to the lab.

From within this, there are 3 diamond holes drilled in the south and 3 RC holes drilled in the northern part of the prospect area.

Here is a close up image from a prior announcement where these drill holes are located:



At the moment, RML’s defined a strike extent of ~600m (down to depths of >280m).

If the next batch of holes come in that strike could grow to ~3,000m.

AND RML plans to put another 45 holes into the project in 2026…

What’s next for RML?

🔄 Drilling results

Next, we want to see assay results from the remaining holes drilled from the first round of drilling RML did at its Golden Gate project.

🔄 Complete NASDAQ listing

RML has hired Roth Capital to support a NASDAQ listing.

We covered the Roth partnership in detail here: RML NASDAQ listing is being led by the Roth Capital - early backers of Perpetua Resources

🔄 Sampling and metwork programs

RML will undertake column leach met testing on Golden Gate core samples as well as met testing on the tungsten ore picked up from the mill stockpile.

RML confirmed today that ~100kg of material is now with its metallurgical partner Kingston Process Metallurgy. (source)