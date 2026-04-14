RML produces antimony trioxide from Fast-41 status project in the US

Our US gold-antimony-tungsten Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) just produced Antimony trioxide from its project in Idaho.

Antimony Trioxide is indispensable in ammunition primers, night-vision systems, nuclear shielding, and infrared sensors - so it’s a critical mineral for the military…

(Especially when ~75% of all antimony is processed in one country - China) (source)

The ASX has become pretty familiar with antimony after China put export restrictions on supply last year, but actually being able to process ore into antimony end products is what’s really important.

Especially in the US where import reliance on antimony products is above 80% (source).

After today’s news RML’s antimony ridge project has:

Produced antimony during during WW1, WW2 and the Korean War

Received FAST-41 status from the US Government (accelerated permitting and basically a badge that labels it a project that the US government thinks is important).

status from the US Government (accelerated permitting and basically a badge that labels it a project that the US government thinks is important). AND now, produced an antimony trioxide end product - showing its project can be a viable domestic source of antimony in the US again.

That FAST-41 status could unlock permitting for a 250-hole drill program RML has planned for the project too - a permitting timetable is due before the 21st of April.

So we should know how quickly RML can get to drilling this project very soon.

We are tracking everything here:

(source)

In the meantime RML’s next round of drilling will be at its gold-tungsten discovery that was made last year (at its Golden Gate project):

(source)

RML expects to start its Phase 2 drilling program in May for up to ~13,700m of diamond drilling - which will mean we finally get to see how big that discovery really is.

Here is what we know about that discovery:

(source)

(source)

Check out our latest RML note here for a deep dive on that project: RML gets FAST-41 status from US government to fast track nationally strategic project. NASDAQ listing in 45 days.

What we want to see next from RML

Phase 2 drilling at Golden Gate gold discovery (gold & tungsten)

RML has permits for a 45-hole follow-up program - up to 45,000 feet (13,700m) of core drilling at Golden Gate. This is the program that should lead to a maiden JORC resource later in 2026.

RML has confirmed drilling is expected to begin early next month. (source)

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Phase 2 permits secured (45 holes, 13,700m)

🔲 Phase 2 drilling commences (early May)

🔲 Phase 2 assay results

🔲 Maiden mineral resource estimate (targeting Q1 2027)

First ever drill program at Antimony Ridge (FAST-41 status now in place)

We also want to see RML drill test Antimony Ridge for the first time.

RML is planning up to 250 holes on the project.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for that project:

✅ FAST-41 status granted by White House

✅ Plan of Operations submitted to US Forest Service

🔲 FAST-41 permitting process - (RML expects to have a firm timetable laid out “on or before the 21st of April).

🔲 Bulk sampling of near-surface high-grade antimony from existing workings

🔲 Drilling of up to 250 holes to define scale of antimony system

(source)(source)

NASDAQ listing 🔄

RML has already submitted its registration statement to the SEC and launched its ADR facility through Bank of New York Mellon.

RML expects to have its listing completed in “approximately 45 days”:

(source)

🔄Tungsten processing opportunity

After RML’s latest tungsten announcement, we are also looking forward to seeing RML progress its tungsten strategy.

Here are the milestones we are tracking: