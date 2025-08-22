RML lists on US OTCQB market as RLMLF

Our critical minerals Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) has just completed its dual listing into the US, and is now trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker code ‘RLMLF’.

This is in addition to the current ASX listing which continues to trade on the ASX (RML), remaining the same.

We noticed RML ended trading overnight at US$0.0572 - which is a ~8.9c per share implied price when converted to AUD - RML is currently trading at 6.0c on the ASX.

(it's worth noting those OTC prices are on low volumes, so aren’t the best gauge of where the market sees RML’s valuation, but it's always something we monitor).

The OTCQB is the premium tier of the US OTC Markets, for established and developing companies that meet higher reporting and compliance standards.

Importantly, RML upgraded from the lower OTC Pink market, meaning more broker-dealer support, higher visibility, and greater legal access to US institutional and retail investors.

This listing comes at a time of heightened interest in antimony, a critical mineral used in defence, semiconductors, and clean energy, all sectors where the US is seeking to diversify supply chains away from China.

RML’s flagship Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold Project is located right next door to Perpetua Resources’ ($3BN capped as of overnight) Stibnite project in Idaho, already well known to US critical minerals investors.

The US listing not only allows the Company’s investor base to broaden, but also enhances its profile for:

US Department of Defense (DoD) funding opportunities

Potential inclusion in fast-track permitting initiatives for critical minerals

Corporate opportunities such as acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures (there is already interest here)

With drilling already underway at Horse Heaven, and dual trading now active on both the ASX (RML) and OTCQB (RLMLF), we see this listing as a significant milestone in positioning RML in a position tap into the deepening US critical minerals investor pool.

What’s next for RML?

Update on Snow Lake takeover offer 🔄

The main thing we will be looking out for in the next two weeks is what happens during the exclusivity period with Snow Lake.

As it stands, it looks like RML’s board and Snow Lake appear to be in a bit of a stand off regarding the share/cash components of the offer.

Snow Lake have already said they don't plan on changing the make up of the deal.

RML has stated it is “not minded” to proceed with the indicative offer in its current form.

So it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Drilling (happening now) 🔄

We want to see RML improve on the old drillholes that delivered hits as good as ~71.6m at 1.37g/t gold and 36.6m at 1.51g/t gold.

None of the old drilling here was ever tested for antimony or tungsten, so there is all of that potential upside come drilling time.

