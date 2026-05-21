RML hits visuals in first 3 holes from 2026 drill program on US gold and tungsten project

Our US critical minerals Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML | OTC: RLMLF) just put out an update on its 2026 drill program at the gold-tungsten discovery it made last year.

RML’s project is next door to $4.8BN Perpetua Resources and a few weeks ago received FAST-41 status from the US government.

The current round of drilling is on the prospects ~4km to the north of the FAST-41 project:

(source)(source)

RML’s currently running a 45-hole follow up drill program on the gold-tungsten discovery it made last year.

Last year RML ran a 14 hole program and every single hole hit gold mineralisation including:

253.0m @ 1.50 g/t gold from hole #3

from hole #3 197.5m @ 1.26 g/t gold from hole #1

The difference this time, is that RML is drilling with diamond rigs, capable of drilling to greater depths - so we should get a much better idea of how deep the discovery runs this time around:

Here is a look at the drilling program planned:

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The main takeaway for us was today’s announcement confirmed visuals from step-out holes drilled to the south of the project.

(this is ~500m south of the 2025 drilling on that Golden Gate south target)

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A good early sign that the discovery could be getting bigger… of course noting that these are just visuals - nothing is guaranteed until the assay’s confirm mineralisation.

Assays are expected in 6-8 weeks, and with a second diamond drill rig is expected to start drilling next week

So we could see a lot more announcements like today’s one over the coming weeks.

Drilling newsflow after FAST-41 status and presentations at Mar-a Lago

Recently RML management were in the US, presenting the project at a few venues, including Mar a Lago:

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It’s clear RML has been busy getting its project front and centre of the US administration.

Here’s a photo of RML’s Exec Director Brett Lynch presenting at Mar-a-Lago:

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And here’s one of him in front of (what we assume is) Trump's private jet:

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6 weeks ago, RML secured FAST-41 status for its Antimony Ridge target.

FAST-41 is basically the US government acknowledging that a project is critical for its national security.

Only ~50 projects have been awarded FAST-41 status by the US government since the program's inception in 2015.

It gives RML’s project defined permitting timelines and tracking on the Federal Permitting Dashboard - for everyone to see on a public dashboard.

RML’s neighbour, $4.8BN Perpetua Resources, is one of the other rare FAST 41 status holders.

(RML’s project is directly next door to Perpetua - the biggest antimony deposit in the US, backed by US$2BN+ in US government support, JP Morgan, and $125BN Agnico Eagle Mines.)

(source)(source)

By attaining FAST-41 status, RML has already shown it can get real USA government traction...

And the RML management team has been knocking around Trump’s “winter White House” Mar-a-Lago for the last week.

Who knows what will come out of that… we’ll see.

You can see our recent article on this and the drill program here: RML: Presented at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and then started a big drilling campaign - USA gold and critical military minerals.

What we want to see next from RML

Here is the action plan RML had at the end of its recent presentation:

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🔄 Golden Gate (gold and tungsten) - Phase 2 drilling (NOW)

RML kicked off the 45-hole program today.

As mentioned earlier we are hoping to see the discovery get bigger - both along strike and at depth:

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Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Phase 2 permits secured (45 holes, 13,700m)

🔄 Phase 2 drilling commences (two diamond rigs through to mid-August)

🔲 First assay results

🔲 Maiden JORC mineral resource estimate (targeting Q1 2027)

🔄 NASDAQ listing

✅ SEC registration + ADR facility live via Bank of New York Mellon

🔄 NASDAQ listing process (~next few months as of early Feb, "imminently" as of the recent quarterly)

🔄 Antimony Ridge, the FAST-41 asset

We also want to see RML get its 250-hole drill program on its FAST-41 project.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for that project:

✅ FAST-41 status granted by White House

✅ Plan of Operations submitted to US Forest Service

🔄 FAST-41 accelerated federal review

🔲 Bulk sampling of near-surface high-grade antimony from existing workings

🔲 Drilling of up to 250 holes to define scale of antimony system

🔄 Tungsten stockpile + Johnson Creek Mill

RML’s project has a history of producing critical minerals of tungsten and antimony.

Old records show the asset has produced critical minerals for the United States in every single major conflict of the 20th century:

World War 1: Antimony production

Antimony production World War 2: Antimony again

Antimony again 1960s: More antimony

More antimony 1950s through 1980s: Tungsten

We want to see RML go back and process both the tungsten and antimony stockpiles across both of its projects.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on the processing/production side: