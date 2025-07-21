RML - Ex- Sayona and Ex-Lake strategic advisors appointed

Our US gold and critical minerals Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) just strengthened its team.

RML brought onboard Steve Promnitz and Brett Lynch, as Senior Strategic Advisers.

Both have been behind some big micro cap success stories in the past:

Steve was behind Lake Resources which went from a micro cap capped at $1M to a $3BN company at one point.

Brett was behind Sayona Mining which was also once capped in the billions of $ (at the height of the lithium market).

Both of those companies were sector favourites when lithium was in favour…

We think US metals and mining will be one of the biggest winners from a macro perspective over the short-medium term - especially US critical metals

And we think Steve and Brett could help RML capture the attention from capital flowing into this sector…

We like that RML has brought Steve and Brett on with performance incentives that vest if RML’s share price goes into the 10-25c range -

Here is Steve’s incentive package:

And here is Brett’s:

(Very similarly structured share price hurdles to the US CEO’s incentive package and the ex-Perpetua geologist’s incentive package)

We also like that Steve and Brett are both coming onboard ahead of RML’s first drill program - as they can provide input on where to take the company post-drilling…

RML now expects to be drilling its gold-antimony-tungsten-silver project in August.

RML’s whole exploration theory is built on its project sitting on similar geology to Perpetua Resources project next door.

For anyone new to the RML story - Perpetua Resources owns the Stibnite gold project which has a >6M ounce gold + 200M lb antimony resource, and the company is capped at ~$2.4BN.

RML’s project is next door to Perpetua and RML is basically trying to become Perpetua 2.0:



(Read more about the Perpetua story here: RML is trying to become “Perpetua 2.0”)

What’s next for RML?

Deal completion 🔄

We want to see RML complete the acquisition of its Horse Heaven project.

The shareholder meeting to approve the deal is set for Friday the 25th of July.

We expect deal completion straight after that.

Mapping and sampling 🔄

RML is currently:

Mapping and sampling across both of its two main targets.

Mapping and sampling across regional targets, AND

Confirming drill sites for its August drill program

That work should mean that we could see some rock chip sampling results come to market between now and the acquisition being completed.

Drilling (August) 🔄

Then in “early August” we want to see RML drill its Golden Gate target.

Golden Gate is where RML has ~3.5km of known strike where old drillholes have delivered hits as good as ~71.6m at 1.37g/t gold and 36.6m at 1.51g/t gold.

None of the old drilling here was ever tested for antimony or tungsten, so there is all of that upside come drilling time.

