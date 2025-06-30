RML appoints ex-Perpetua geologist as technical advisor

Our Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) just brought Mr Austin Zinsser (ex-Perpetua Resources Senior Geo) onto its team.

RML is the only ASX listed company with ground next door to ~$1.9BN Perpetua Resources.

Similarly to Perpetua’s project, RML has in the past produced gold and critical minerals like Tungsten and Antimony.

RML is the first ASX listed company to apply the same exploration model that delivered Perpetua’s 6M ounce gold, 8M ounce silver and 200M+ pound antimony resource...

RML is basically trying to become Perpetua 2.0 AND will be drilling in August/September.

Today’s news means RML will go into its first drill program with advice from someone who has spent over 12 years with Perpetua Resources (as a Senior Resource Geologist and in exploration/development roles).

Austin will know this part of the world very well having spent over a decade on Perpetua’s project.

A big part of the reason we are Invested in RML is because we like the company’s exploration model - looking for a repeat of Perpetua’s discovery…

So it was good to see the following comments from Austin who basically echoes that theory:



We also noticed Austin would be receiving short dated options that expire 12 months after two drill programs are run on RML’s project, all exercisable between 15c and 30c…

Basically, Austin’s bet with these options is that RML would be trading at the very least above 15c within 12 months of RML’s second drill program starting.

Based on RML’s timelines, that would mean somewhere between H2-2026 and H2-2027…



More on the Perpetua Resources Story:

RML’s neighbour Perpetua, is up over ~1,000% in the last ~24 months - aiming to become USA’s first onshore source of antimony

First and foremost the Perpetua’s project is a gold project.

But the momentum builder for its project has been its giant antimony resource.

Antimony is a critical military metal used for various defence applications like missiles, tanks and ammunition.

Right now, about 85% of antimony supply comes from China, Russia and Tajikistan.

The US has no domestic source of antimony and is completely import dependent which could explain why the US government has been so active trying to get Perpetua’s project up and running.

(Perpetua’s project, once in production, could produce ~30% of all US antimony needs).

So far the US government has given Perpetua:

US$24.8M in funding from the Department of Defence.

US$34.6M in 2024 under the Defence Production Act.

US$1.8BN letter of interest for a loan from the US Export-Import bank

Recognition as one of the first 10 minerals projects critical to the US’s national interest (in the FAST-41 program).

Final federal permit permit before construction can begin (this last one took ~8 years to land)

These funding/permitting announcements were the major catalysts that made Perpetua the 10 bagger it is today.

In mid 2023, Perpetua’s share price was ~CAD$2.30, then in early 2024 its share price started running (off the back of that US$1.8BN letter of intent from the Department of Defence).

Now it trades with a market cap close to ~$1.9BN and its share price is up by over 1,000% from its 2023 lows.

