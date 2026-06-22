RML accepted into the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Our US critical minerals Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML | OTC: RLMLF) is now a member of the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC).

A US Department of Defense-supported consortium of ~1,500 organisations.

Which puts RML inside a US Government network that is used to channel grants and funding into critical minerals projects.

Here is an image from today’s announcement showing "Strategic and Critical Materials" as the single largest area of expertise across the consortium's members:

(source)

RML also confirmed that it had submitted a funding application for its tungsten development strategy.

(source)

(No guarantees of course, funding applications are extremely unpredictable and could never eventuate)

RML’s project actually has a history of producing tungsten through both World Wars and the Korean War.

(Tungsten has been mined on the project from the 1950s through to the 1980s).

And right now RML has two diamond rigs drilling at its gold-tungsten discovery.

Any strong tungsten hits there could give that funding application a lot more strength.

RML also has FAST-41 status for its project

Today’s news primarily relates to RML’s Golden Gate prospect.

RML’s other prospect - Antimony Ridge - 4km to the south has also received government support with FAST-41 designation to speed up the permitting process:

(source)

FAST-41 is a US federal program for projects considered strategically important enough to get coordinated, accelerated federal permitting on a public timetable.

The permitting status can be viewed publicly on a public dashboard.

Only ~50 projects since the program's 2015 inception have got this status, and only a handful on the ASX.

RML’s neighbour Perpetua also received Fast-41 Status for its project.

That took a project that was stuck in permitting for ~8 years into fully permitted status within roughly a month and is now in construction - and last month locked in a US$2.9BN US EXIM loan.

DIBC membership is RML adding another government engagement card on a project that already has the FAST-41 designation.

(source)(source)

The drilling program underway

While the government engagement in the background grows, the drilling at Horse heaven at the gold and tungsten targets continues.

RML is drilling its Phase 2 program at Golden Gate, where there are 45 holes for 13,700m planned using 2 diamond rigs, expected to run through to mid-August.

This is roughly 4 times the size of Phase 1, where all 14 holes hit gold.

The first three holes have returned sulphide visuals ~500m south of the Golden Gate South discovery - though these are just visuals, nothing is confirmed until the assays come back.

(source)

Those first assays are due early-to-mid July, with a maiden JORC resource targeting Q1 2027, here is a look at the drill program and where the visuals came from:

(source)

What we want to see next from RML

Here is the action plan RML had at the end of its recent presentation:

(source)

🔄 Golden Gate (gold and tungsten) - Phase 2 drilling (NOW)

RML kicked off the 45-hole program last month.

We are hoping to see the discovery get bigger - both along strike and at depth:

(source)

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Phase 2 permits secured (45 holes, 13,700m)

🔄 Phase 2 drilling commences (two diamond rigs through to mid-August)

🔲 First assay results

🔲 Maiden JORC mineral resource estimate (targeting Q1 2027)

🔄 NASDAQ listing

✅ SEC registration + ADR facility live via Bank of New York Mellon

🔄 NASDAQ listing process (~next few months as of early Feb, "imminently" as of the recent quarterly)

🔄 Antimony Ridge, the FAST-41 asset

We also want to see RML get its 250-hole drill program on its FAST-41 project.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for that project:

✅ FAST-41 status granted by White House

✅ Plan of Operations submitted to US Forest Service

🔄 FAST-41 accelerated federal review

🔲 Bulk sampling of near-surface high-grade antimony from existing workings

🔲 Drilling of up to 250 holes to define scale of antimony system

🔄 Tungsten stockpile + Johnson Creek Mill

RML’s project has a history of producing critical minerals of tungsten and antimony.

Old records show the asset has produced critical minerals for the United States in every single major conflict of the 20th century:

World War 1: Antimony production

Antimony production World War 2: Antimony again

Antimony again 1960s: More antimony

More antimony 1950s through 1980s: Tungsten

We want to see RML go back and process both the tungsten and antimony stockpiles across both of its projects.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on the processing/production side: