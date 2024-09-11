PFE Signs Rig Agreement For First Well Test

Our micro cap lithium brine exploration Investment Pantera Minerals (ASX: PFE) has signed a rig agreement to re-enter and test the first well at its Smackover lithium brine project in Arkansas, USA.

This marks a significant step forward as PFE aims to establish a maiden JORC resource and advance towards potential production amid surging interest in the region's lithium-rich brines.

PFE has contracted Production Services Inc to provide a workover rig for re-entering an existing well at its Smackover project.

Here is what it may look like:

(Source)

Initial well work is expected to begin in mid-October, with the re-entry and brine sampling commencing late October.

Just one month to go.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil has finished up 8 wells on its Arkansas Smackover Lithium Brine project including one on the east border of PFE’s acreage position.

We take that as a good sign of the quality of brine in PFE’s area.

The Smackover is a hub of activity and everyone knows everyone (we’ve been there to see it ourselves too)

Pantera to re-enter wells for lithium brine as oil major neighbour Exxon starts pre-sales of lithium.

Key Findings:

The sampled lithium grades will provide the most accurate data to date on PFE's project

This will allow PFE to update its current 436,000 to 2,966,000 tonne lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) exploration target

Brine assays are crucial for resource modelling and selecting the optimal location for a second well

The well location has potential for both production and disposal, enabling a pilot plant in 2025

Why does this matter?

PFE’s project is in the Smackover and is in close proximity to major players like ExxonMobil, Standard Lithium, and Albemarle.

Establishing a JORC resource and de-risking the project through brine sampling and pilot testing we think would help further establish PFE’s place in the region.

Here is a map of where our Investment Pantera Minerals is located in the region:

(Source)

With ExxonMobil targeting 75,000-100,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate production by 2027 - and a well on the border of PFE’s acreage we hope this well re-entry program delivers a high concentration of lithium in a brine sample.

What’s Next?

Below is a list of the key catalysts PFE is working toward, from a recent investor presentation the company put out.

(Source)

In the short-term we want to see PFE deliver the following two catalysts:

Re-enter a well 🔲

The first step toward converting its exploration target into a maiden JORC resource will be to re-enter historic oil & gas wells that sit on its acreage.

The goal for the re-entry programs will be to see how much lithium sits in the ground, the concentrations and how easy it is to extract (permeability/porosity).

DLE test 🔲