PFE maps historic mines at US silver-antimony project

Our US critical minerals Investment Pantera Lithium (ASX: PFE) just finished the first modern exploration program across its US silver-antimony project in over 100 years…

Last year, PFE acquired land that contained at least 18 historical antimony and silver mines, which produced from the late 1800s into the 1900s.

These mines only produced from near surface workings based on limited technology at the time.

Since then there has been no modern exploration, geophysics or drilling done on the project…

PFE collected 1,408 soil samples and 47 rock samples from this sampling program and results are expected inside the next ~6 weeks.

The results will be used to refine priority targets and guide followup exploration activities, including planning for an initial drilling program.

Here is a look at the sampling across the project areas:

(source)

An interesting takeaway for us from today’s announcement was PFE finding, previously unmapped workings… so we dont really know just how much antimony or silver mining happened in the district…

A good surprise to have this early into exploring the project and hopefully a sign of the projects prospectivity overall:



(source)

The 7 Reasons why we are Invested in PFE

PFE has US critical minerals projects prospective for antimony and silver. Historic mining activity BUT no modern exploration done on PFE’s new projects PFE has acquired and sold assets in Arkansas, USA before Capital is flowing into US critical materials macro thematic IF PFE attracts capital and re-rates to a valuation high enough it could acquire more advanced assets We think it's the right time in the bull market cycle to get some exposure to exploration stocks Free kick on PFE’s lithium exposure that could re-rate in a strong lithium market

See our full note on the recent acquisition: PFE: Announces new USA land package with 18 historic antimony and silver mines….

What do we want to see PFE do next?

Target Generation on US critical minerals project

We want to see PFE sample, map and run geophysics on its US asset to identify drill targets.

Milestones:

🔄 Mapping and sampling (soil and rock chips assays pending, due late March) (source)

🔲 Geophysics

🔲 Drill targets confirmed

Drilling on PFE’s US critical minerals project

After PFE has identified priority drill targets, we want to see the company drill test the project.

Milestones:

🔲 Drill permitting

🔲 Drilling

🔲 Drilling results