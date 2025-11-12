PFE identifies 7 drill targets at US silver-antimony project

Our US critical minerals Investment Pantera Lithium (ASX: PFE) has just defined high-priority antimony-silver targets at its recently acquired project in Arkansas.

PFE now has 7 high priority targets to follow up - prospective for antimony, silver, lead, zinc and copper, having produced antimony from shallow workings ~100 years ago.

PFE is the first company to be exploring this ground with modern exploration techniques.

(Source)

PFE’s project has over 18 historical antimony and silver mines.

These mines produced in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, but were limited with technology at the time so were limited to surface workings.

There has been no modern exploration of this project, no geophysics undertaken, no drilling.

PFE believes that recent geological and structural interpretation represents the first systematic assessment of the region.

This has revealed new exploration corridors and confirmed the district’s potential to host significant antimony, silver and base metals to the East and silver lead, zinc, and copper in the West.

(Source)

PFE plans to drill these targets first but before drilling PFE will look to do some more target generation work to identify the specific drilling locations.

Over the near term PFE will be doing:

Field mapping and structural verification;

Sampling of historic mine sites;

Soil and rock geochemical surveys

First-phase drilling targeting high-priority zones.

The 7 Reasons why we are Invested in PFE

PFE has US critical minerals projects prospective for antimony and silver. Historic mining activity BUT no modern exploration done on PFE’s new projects PFE has acquired and sold assets in Arkansas, USA before Capital is flowing into US critical materials macro thematic IF PFE attracts capital and re-rates to a valuation high enough it could acquire more advanced assets We think it's the right time in the bull market cycle to get some exposure to exploration stocks Free kick on PFE’s lithium exposure that could re-rate in a strong lithium market

See our full note on the recent acquisition: PFE: Announces new USA land package with 18 historic antimony and silver mines….

What do we want to see PFE do next?

Target Generation on US critical minerals project

We want to see PFE sample, map and run geophysics on its US asset to identify drill targets.

Milestones:

🔲 Mapping and sampling (soil and rock chips)

🔲 Geophysics

🔲 Drill targets confirmed

Drilling on PFE’s US critical minerals project

After PFE has identified priority drill targets, we want to see the company drill test the project.

Milestones:

🔲 Drill permitting

🔲 Drilling

🔲 Drilling results