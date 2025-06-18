PFE adds A$400BN Chevron to its list of supermajor neighbours in the Smackover

Another oil and gas supermajor just entered the Smackover region in Arkansas, USA…

… Next door to our Investment $6M capped Pantera Minerals (ASX: PFE).

A$400BN Chevron is the third supermajor to pick up ground in the region following in $120BN Equinor and $757BN Exxon Mobil.

One thing we noticed in the Chevron announcement was that the acreage position was for ~125,000 net acres split across South West Arkansas and North East Texas.



(Source)

Being split across the two states tells us that Chevron’s ground is likely to be to the west of our Investment PFE:

Now PFE is totally surrounded by the oil and gas supermajors:

PFE is the only listed company on the ASX with ground here and is capped at just $XM.

While all of the guys in the area have market caps in the tens/hundreds of billions of dollars.

We think that as these guys develop their assets, the value of PFE’s ground will only grow.

What’s next for PFE?

🔄Update on strategic partners

We want to see PFE engage with a strategic partner to help realise the value of its Smackover ground, given these discussions are about to commence.

Beyond that, here is what PFE has recently signalled as the next major milestones for the company.

The following slide was from PFE’s most recent investor presentation which you can check out here.

(Source)