OD6 defines new high-priority drill targets at its Nevada fluorspar project

Our US critical minerals Investment OD6 Metals (ASX: OD6) just identified more drill targets at its Fluorspar Project in Nevada.

Before today, we already knew about three high-grade fluorspar systems (Horseshoe, Mammoth and Big Jim) on OD6’s project - none of which have ever been drilled in modern times.

Today OD6 put out soil sampling results from the project which could connect those known area’s to the new targets defined today.

We have used this image in the past to explain the theory:

(source)

Today’s results have shown multiple soil anomalies across the project area, which have expanded the mineralised corridor to more than 8km.

In particular from these results is the Horseshoe to Spar area, which today's results suggest could be linked over a 1.5km core target area.

(source)

These results came from ~320 soil samples and they have deliberately targeted ground outside the known deposits - the three new target areas are:

North Horseshoe - here strong pathfinders pointing to the Horseshoe deposit continuing beneath a silica cap, over a >400m zone.

- here strong pathfinders pointing to the Horseshoe deposit continuing beneath a silica cap, over a zone. Big Jim to Spar Ridge - pathfinders defined a >600m target zone.

- pathfinders defined a target zone. Dress Circle - newly identified epithermal alteration (a possible collapsed volcanic centre) with pathfinder anomalies spanning a ~1,000m target zone.

OD6 still has its team on the ground now and there are more assays still pending.

A reminder that at this early stage, these targets are based on soil geochemistry, not drilling.

But when the data is put together, the anomalies are starting to look like the visible tip of the iceberg of one much larger, connected fluorspar system sitting beneath the surface.

That's the "iceberg" theory we've written about before, the idea that the scattered surface occurrences may all be part of a single district-scale system underneath.

OD6’s geological theory is that the tips could form part of one larger iceberg system that is hidden below the surface:

We went deeper into that theory (and how this project could be developed) in our most recent Deep Dive:OD6: Pulls out "exceptional high grade fluorspar mineralisation from surface" card.

What we want to see next from OD6

🔄 Target generation for US fluorspar project

We want to see OD6 samples in and around the old workings on its project, run some geophysics and generate high priority drill targets ahead of its maiden drilling program.

Milestones:

✅ Rock chips

✅ Channel sampling

✅ Historic drill results

✅ Metallurgical testwork showing OD6’s material can be processed to acid-spar grades.

🔄 NEW: Digitisation of scanned paper maps and cross-sections into a 3D geological model

🔄 Soil/channel sampling (continuing)

🔲 Geophysics

🔲 Drill targets generated

🔲 Strategic / Government Engagement for fluorspar in the US