MNB Signs exclusive fertiliser granulation deal in Angola

Our Angolan based Investment Minbos Resources (ASX: MNB) just signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Fertiafrica Angola.

FertiAfrica is an Angolan registered fertilizer manufacturing firm in the Benguela province that was established to help in the production of granulated NPK fertilizers locally that are specifically developed for use in local conditions.

The deal will see MNB access fertiliser granulation services at Fertiafrica’s Benguela facility.

This will be the first time Angola produces locally granulated fertilisers using MNB’s phosphate as the prime ingredient.

The facility will granulate, bag and warehouse fertiliser products which will be distributed to both small hold farmers and large scale farmers.

MNB was quoted in the announcement “This agreement marks a pivotal moment for Angola’s fertiliser future”, with the outcome to deliver local production, local jobs and products specifically tailored for local conditions.

Recent field trial (Source)

Key deal terms:

Exclusive third-party granulation at Fertiafrica’s Benguela plant

Joint product development and quality control

Integrated logistics and warehousing

Initial 3-year term, renewable for up to 9 years

Binding agreement targeted within 90 days

This partnership may be the first step for MNB in opening up more strategic outcomes such as additional distribution deals, sales or new products.

(Source)

We see this as a significant value adding step in MNB’s plan to help improve agriculture in Angola, especially as this fertiliser is targeted to the local conditions.

Last week MNB provided a construction update on its fertilizer plant with the concrete slab being poured and first production targeted for 2026.