MNB Provides Construction Update

This week, our Angolan phosphate Investment Minbos Resources (ASX: MNB) hosted logistics and trading partners on site at its Cabinda Phosphate Plant.

Major equipment has now been moved from storage to site, while construction progresses with foundations poured for the workshop, admin building, lab, and canteen.

The storage pad is ready for the final slab pour, as the company moves toward key milestones in logistics, fertilizer production, and market development in Angola.

