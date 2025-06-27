Next Investors logo grey
  Mnb Provides Construction Update

MNB Provides Construction Update

ASX:MNB

Published 27-JUN-2025 10:31 A.M.

31.2 seconds read

Shares Held: 10,179,999

Options Held: 4,269,999

Trust Centre

This week, our Angolan phosphate Investment Minbos Resources (ASX: MNB) hosted logistics and trading partners on site at its Cabinda Phosphate Plant.

Major equipment has now been moved from storage to site, while construction progresses with foundations poured for the workshop, admin building, lab, and canteen.

Next Investors Image

(Source)

The storage pad is ready for the final slab pour, as the company moves toward key milestones in logistics, fertilizer production, and market development in Angola.

Here is a link to our MNB investment memo.


