LSR starts exploration on US heavy rare earths project

Our US rare earths Investment Lodestar Minerals (ASX: LSR) just started its first exploration program on its project in Arizona.



We are Invested in LSR to hopefully see the company make a rare earth discovery (with high heavy rare earth concentrations).

Previous channel sampling on the project returned grades between 0.53% and 1.26% total rare earth oxides (TREO) - made up ~57% of heavy rare earths.

We are hoping to see LSR prove up the broader project area also has similar results.

From this round of sampling/mapping, we want to see LSR show two things:

That the heavy rare earth grades extend across a larger part of the project area And that grades are consistent with previous results (especially the heavy rare earth concentrations).



Ultimately, this round of work will be what guides LSR’s first drill program on the project and guide the company’s downstream strategy.

We did notice LSR mention that it would look to take samples to metallurgical consultants to get a head start on its downstream strategy.

The 8 Reasons We Invested in Lodestar Minerals

LSR has a US critical minerals project prospective for heavy rare earths Heavy rare earths are more scarce and critical for “global dominance” We think the US will need domestic heavy rare earths supply in 2-3 years Capital is flowing into US critical metals macro thematic IF LSR attracts capital and re-rates to a valuation high enough it could acquire more advanced assets We are Investing alongside Tribeca Investment Partners We think it's the right time in the bull market cycle to get some exposure to exploration stocks Free kick on a WA gold and Chilean gold-copper project

Read up on our LSR launch article to find out more about the 8 reasons we Invested in LSR and more: Our New Investment: Lodestar Minerals ASX: LSR.

What’s next for LSR?

🔄 Target Generation on US rare earths project

We want to see LSR sample, map and run geophysics on its US asset to identify priority drill targets.

We also want to see LSR run metallurgical testwork on the geology to start thinking about how to separate the heavy rare earths.

First though, LSR will need to complete the acquisition of its project in Arizona.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

🔄 Acquisition completed

🔄 Mapping and sampling (soil and rock chips)

🔲 Geophysics

🔲 Metalurgical testwork

🔲 Drill targets confirmed