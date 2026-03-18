OD6 appoints former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop as strategic advisor

Our US fluorspar Investment OD6 Metals (ASX: OD6) just appointed the Hon Julie Bishop and her advisory firm as strategic advisor.

Julie Bishop served as Australia's Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2018 and was Deputy Leader of the Federal Liberal Party for 11 years.

During that time she oversaw Australia's global diplomatic network, leading 5,000+ staff across 110 international missions.



(source)

We think that level of experience comes at the right time - with OD6 recently announcing the acquisition of a fluorspar asset in the United States.

Fluorspar is one of those critical minerals most people haven't heard of, but the US military needs it for missile guidance electronics, semiconductor etching, jet fuel, nuclear power and batteries.

The US imports 100% of its fluorspar with China controlling ~60% of global supply.

And just 6 weeks before we Invested, the US Department of War awarded a US$169M supply contract (potentially up

to US$250M) to Ares Strategic Mining, a development stage fluorspar company in Utah. (source)

In the US, Trump's "Project Vault" aims to establish a US$12BN critical minerals stockpile (source), with FAST-41 permitting pathways being used to fast-track projects. (source)

The link above also shows that as of late last year, 50 projects had benefited from this initiative with 49 of these projects added since the start of this Trump administration.

It also states that prior to this initiative, “the average time it took to permit a mining project was 29 years”, which is a bit insane and part of the reason China has been able to take control of critical minerals.

We think Julie Bishop's appointment also adds to one of Australia's largest and highest grade clay-hosted rare earths deposits with an Indicated Resource of 119Mt @ 1,632ppm TREO. (source)

During our initiation note we mentioned that we felt we had a “free kick” on this project, but it is something that could also benefit from today’s announcement.

In Australia, the federal government has committed A$1.2BN to the creation of an Australian Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve. (source)

You can check out our full initiation note for OD6 here, in that note we go through:

OK but what is fluorspar? Does the US REALLY need it?

Fluorspar has also done well on the ASX before

11 reasons why we Invested in OD6

We think OD6 is in the right place at the right time - USA good, Nevada, even better

What is the macro theme behind OD6?

For the latest from OD6’s management check out the webinar from last week here:

OD6 Metals Limited (ASX: OD6) | Investor Briefing Webinar | 10 March 2026

The 11 Reasons We Invested in OD6

Here is a quick reminder of the 11 reasons why we Invested in OD6 from our initiation note:

Low market cap with room to re-rate higher. OD6’s Fluorspar asset is in Nevada, USA. We have had past success in Nevada. OD6’s projects have produced fluorspar in the past but have never been drilled. OD6 is a ASX listed first mover into US fluorspar assets Fluorspar is listed as one of the 12 strategic defence critical minerals in the US - The US Department of War awarded a US$169-250M supply contract to another US based fluorspar asset in January 2026 China controls 60% of Fluorspar supply There is a listed Fluorspar success story on the ASX capped at $974M Capital is flowing into US critical minerals macro thematic OD6 can follow the “US critical minerals playbook” Free kick on “one of Australia’s largest and highest grade clay hosted rare earths deposits”

What do we want to see OD6 do next?

🔄Complete the acquisition of the project

We want to see OD6 complete acquisition of the US Fluorspar project, this will give it full unencumbered access to help it progress the asset.

Milestones:

🔄 Due diligence process completed

🔲 Option to acquire exercised

🔲 Acquisition completed

🔲 Target generation for drilling

We want to see OD6 sample in and around the old workings on its project, run some geophysics and generate high priority drill targets ahead of its maiden drilling program.

Milestones:

🔲 Rock chips

🔲 Channel sampling

🔲 Soil sampling

🔲 Geophysics

🔲 Drill targets generated

🔲 Drilling and a maiden resource estimate

We want to see OD6 drill out and define a maiden JORC resource estimate for its project, this is something that likely won't begin until the targets have been generated from the above milestone.

Milestones: