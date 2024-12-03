JBY drilling for gold in Nevada, USA

James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) just kicked off a 2,000m drill program at its gold project in Nevada, USA.

The first thing that stood out to us from today’s announcement was the mix of RC/Diamond drilling that JBY would be using for this drill program.

That’s because of where JBY’s existing ~1.22m ounce gold equivalent (foreign) resource sits.

The project’s foreign resource currently sits across most of the western edge of the project area.

With this drill program, it looks to us like JBY is going for:

1. Extensions to the east with the RC rig, outside of the current resource footprint.

AND

2. Extensions at depth under the existing resource with deeper diamond holes.

Here is what it looks like on a map:

We are looking forward to seeing what comes from the drill results.

Hopefully we see extensions to the east and at depth which eventually lead into resource upgrades for JBY.

We only recently announced our Investment in JBY - to see all of the reasons why we took this Investment check out our initial JBY note here: JBY: New Portfolio Addition

What’s next for JBY?

🔄 Drill results from Independence gold project in Nevada, USA.

We are looking forward to the drill results from JBY’s 2,000m drill program.

We are especially interested in seeing what comes from the results to the east of the current resource outline.