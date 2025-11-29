HAR to start drilling on US gold project today

Our gold Investment Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) just confirmed a drill rig is on site at its US based gold project in California.

And that drilling is scheduled “to commence on the nightshift of Friday 28th November (US time)” - which is today in the afternoon Australia time…

(Source)

HAR’s project has ~US$90M of infrastructure, including a processing plant and an underground decline in the motherlode region…

(The motherlode is actually the epicentre of the original Californian gold rush).

The project has a 286,000 oz foreign resource and HAR is looking to drill and convert it to JORC status. (source)

(Data from a 2008 Payne report shows that it could actually be a lot bigger too, up to ~682,000 ounces) (source)

With this first round of drilling HAR will be looking to:

Announce a maiden JORC resource - by converting the existing 286k ounce historical resource into a JORC-compliant mineral resource, targeted for late January 2026. Test for extensions and repetitions (new discoveries) of the mineralisation at depth.

HAR has 25 holes planned for ~2,600M of drilling across 11 different zones:

(Source)

HAR has also left room to add additional drilling holes depending on early results.

Drilling is expected to operate 24/7, with only a possible short break during the Christmas period depending on dewatering progress.

(so we could get some newsflow between now and early January (if the drilling hits anything interesting)

Here is a cross section which helps visualise the drilling a lot better too - basically, we want to see gold in those yellow lines, the closer they are to the grey decline (and higher grade) the better:

(Source)

Update on Dewatering and Infrastructure

HAR also put out an update on the dewatering progress on the decline today.

So, we can see HAR is down to XC4 (As of the 27th of November) with the dewatering process:

(Source)

Here is where HAR seems to be with dewatering:

(Source)

Not long to go now before the full decline is dewatered…

Maybe next time we are on site, we will get to go down into the decline. The last time we were there we could only look down into the decline from the front gate.

Here is a picture from our site visit earlier in the year at the entrance to that decline:

Check out our full site visit here: HAR: Richest section of the California gold rush Mother Lode and fully permitted processing plant…. and we saw it.

We are also looking to see what happens at HAR’s Senegal gold project

Earlier this week, HAR completed the second phase of aircore drilling on the project completing 65 holes - looking to extend the area HAR’s project covers:

(Source)

Assays from the second phase of drilling are expected next month.

The whole purpose of the second phase of drilling is to setup drill targets that HAR can come back and drill with deeper RC/Diamond drillholes.

HAR expects that deeper drill program to start in early 2026.

The phase 2 drill program started only 8 weeks after the initial results from that first round of drilling.

The initial results included a headline worthy result of 20m @ 6.54g/t gold from just 12m depth which we initially covered here.