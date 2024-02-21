GTR on track to drill for uranium in Q3 2024

Our US uranium Investment GTI Energy (ASX: GTR) just put out an update on drill permits for its uranium projects in Wyoming, USA.

GTR holds three different projects in Wyoming, two of which have defined JORC resources and one which is still in the exploration stage.

Across the three projects, GTR has a total JORC uranium resource of 7.37m lbs.

Today, GTR confirmed that drill permits were on track for a program to start at its Lo Herma project in Q3-2024.

Immediately after the drill program, GTR expects to put out an updated JORC resource & exploration target for the project.

GTR also announced that permitting was now underway for a ~16 hole drill program at its Green Mountain project.

Green Mountain is GTR’s earliest stage project and the drill program would be the first GTR runs over the project.

Latest from GTR’s Executive Director Bruce Lane:

For those who missed it we recently watched Bruce’s interview with Crux Investor where he runs through the US uranium macro.

Its a good watch and gives great context on why being in the US is so important and how GTR is looking to do to capitalise on the macro tailwinds.

Below is a link to the video:

(Source)

What’s next for GTR?

A restart of exploration in 2024 🔲

GTR still has ~42 drillholes permitted and undrilled at its Lo Herma project but expects drilling at the project to start in Q3 2024.

We are hoping to see GTR back and drilling at least two of its three projects in the new year.